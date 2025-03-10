Special Agent Riley Quinn (Veronica St. Clair) decided to put the adage that says honesty is the best policy to use in FBI: International Season 4, Episode 13, "You've Been Greenlit." After clandestinely investigating Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer), she came clean to Vo about the pressure she was under to find dirt on Mitchell and save her brother. Quinn deviated from her superior's plan for her, and there is bound to be some blowback. In Episode 14, "A Winged Lion for Protection," the team heads to Italy to investigate the murder of an American. Meanwhile, in the March 11 episode, pressure on Quinn increases according to the logline below. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode showing a conversation between Vo and Quinn, in which the former offers some advice.

"After a young American woman is brutally murdered in Venice, the Fly Team is met with hostility when they discover that their person of interest has ties to a well-connected Italian family. Soon, the case gets even more complicated when the CIA Station Chief shows up with an agenda of his own. Meanwhile, pressure mounts on Quinn to deliver intel on Mitchell."

Vo and Quinn Buy Time In 'FBI: International' Season 4, Episode 14

After Zaleski's (John Emmet Tracy) plan to leave Wes in the hands of a foreign justice system failed, he falls back to his plan of digging up Wes' wrong doings. In the video above, Quinn reveals that he's still pressuring her to deliver the Paris documents implicating Wes, Tyler, and Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis). "Do you remember sniper training? Preparation, patience and timing. When those three meet opportunity, then and only then do you fire," Vo tells Quinn, advising her not to cave to the pressure. "We're gonna wait this out and we're only gonna make a decision when we have to," she adds.

It's unclear where this arc is headed, but since FBI: International will end with Season 4, this could be it for the Fly Team. If Zaleski convinces the Department of Justice that the unit has gone rogue, he has a case for disbanding them. Will Wes' antics and Smitty's cover up of them be the team's undoing? Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays to catch the final episodes of FBI: International and learn how the show signs off. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.

