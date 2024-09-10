The Fly Team will look different when FBI: International returns for Season 4 this fall with a major departure and the addition of new members to shake things up for the new season. The team will be without its leader, Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) has officially departed the series. News of Forrester’s departure was a hard pill for fans to swallow. However, his absence has been made somewhat easier to bear with a new update via TV Line confirming that Season 4 will feature the return of Forrester’s reliable Giant Schnauzer sidekick, Tank.

The fate of the beloved furry character was up in the air following Kleintank’s exit and fans will no doubt be excited to learn that a part of Forrester yet remains even as the team’s leadership changes hands. Throughout his time on the show, Forrester was rarely seen without the trusty dog that acted as the team’s secret weapon during missions. Originally an FBI cadaver dog, Tank was facing retirement by the Bureau when Forrester stepped in to negotiate some more career time for the dog. This was after he noticed that Tank was still going at full capacity. With Tank becoming Forrester’s primary responsibility, the agent practically became the dog’s owner, so fans wondered if maybe Forrester’s exit also spelled the end of Tank’s tenure with the team, but thankfully, he remains, at least for now.

Tank has consistently proven himself a worthy member of the Fly Team with his high intelligence helping steer investigations in the right direction. He was great under Forrester’s tutelage, and it was important to see the show occasionally center on the significance of his contributions, and valued them as much as human input. Tank quickly became a fan-favorite character, and it will be interesting to see how he adjusts without Forrester and adapts to the new leadership. It isn’t known in what capacity Tank will feature or for how long, but the Giant Schnauzer is set to make an appearance starting in Season 4, episode 2.

Tank Will Have A Fun Charismatic Leader In Season 4 of 'FBI: International'

Image via CBS

Jesse Lee Soffer has been recruited as Kleintank’s replacement. The Chicago P.D. alum will play Supervisory Special Agent Wesley 'Wes' Mitchell. The new season will build up to his leadership on the Fly Team. He'll be investigating a ‘tourism robbery’ crew in Los Angeles when we first meet him in Season 4. Some more character details on Wes describe him as "charming and rakish, an agent whose impeccable instincts and unconventional tactics fuel his drive to stop at nothing to achieve justice." Given his strong drive for success, Wes sounds like one who won’t be able to pass up a chance to work with Tank when he learns of his impressive track record.

Season 4 will feature an exciting mix of work and play, with Wes appearing to be one to go by the 'work hard, play hard' mentality. “He sort of flies by the seat of his pants,” Lee Scoffer recently said of his new character. Further sharing; “He has a really carefree attitude about it, and he's just going to do his thing, and he's a breath of fresh air. He's a lot of fun." Wes’ boisterous personality could likely loosen up the mood within the Fly Team.

FBI: International Season 4 premieres on CBS on October 15 at 9 p.m. sandwiched between the new Seasons of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted in the 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. timeslot, respectively.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Creator Dick Wolf, Derek Haas Cast Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto Main Genre Crime Release Date September 21, 2021 Seasons 3

