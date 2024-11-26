Created by Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf, the adrenaline-fueled drama FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. From their headquarters in Budapest, the team strikes out all across the globe tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens. The show's fourth season saw a change in who heads the Fly Team, with Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, replacing Luke Kleintank, who played Scott Forrester. A leadership change has meant a shake-up in operations with analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe), getting her first taste of fieldwork. So, what comes next?

Typically, well versed and reliable behind a computer, Tate, due to her fluency in Spanish, went undercover in Season 4, Episode 4, "The Unwinnable War," to help apprehend a suspected corrupt DEA agent. By the time the episode ended, it was a testament to how great Tate was at fieldwork. Speaking with ScreenRant, Wolfe was asked how she sees the trajectory of Tate's storyline going forward. Wolfe explains that Tate is no longer the new kid on the block, and now she is embedded properly at work, she will strive to strike a work-life balance. Her comments read:

"This season, she is not new anymore. She joined last season, so now she's more established in her role. I think there's a sense of confidence and pride in her work, and she's growing into this very brave character. What she really needs to do in this season is try and balance her life so that she doesn't feel like she's having to choose home or work—find a way to be at peace with the fact that she has this job, and she has a daughter."

Tate's performance when thrown into the deep end was admirable, and a side of her that audiences of FBI: International did not know she possessed. There is obviously a lot more to learn about the character, so the question was posed to Wolfe regarding what questions about the character the actor would love to have answered. Wolfe responds, saying: "Yeah. I'm always interested to see how relationships evolve and see how relationships with the team evolve. That's always interesting for me. And, also, anything to do with backstory is always very interesting as an actor—to see how you can weave that into the person that she is now."

'FBI: International' Heads to Africa

December 3 will see FBI: International and the other shows in the FBI universe return from a two-week break. For FBI: International, which returns with an episode that sees the Fly Team headed to Africa, it is quite significant. The Dick Wolf series is christened FBI: International, but for the majority of its previous three seasons, the team has mainly bounced around Europe, which does not entirely cover the scope of what it means to be international. However, “They Paid More” is set to correct that with Wes and the rest of the team making stops in Morocco and Western Africa.

FBI: International returns on December 3 on CBS. Catch up on Paramount+.

