From the very onset, it was pretty clear that the fourth season of the procedural drama, FBI: International, was going to be a different adventure from past seasons. One of the key reasons for this revolved around series regular, Luke Kleintank, who played Scott Forrester, departing the show and being replaced by Chicago P.D. alum, Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, the new leader of Fly Team. It also meant new ideas would be employed for how missions are executed, like Special Agent Tate (Christina Wolfe) stepping into the field.

An agent who is most lethal from behind a computer screen, Amanda Tate finds herself called up by her superior to go undercover in FBI: International Season 4, Episode 4, "The Unwinnable War." The agent's fluency in Spanish had her investigating a seemingly dirty U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent. Speaking with ScreenRant, Wolfe was asked as to the differences between the leadership styles of Wes and Forrester, and how it impacts Tate and the team. To this Wolfe responds, saying:

"I think anyone coming into a new position like this, as a leader, there's going to be some trepidation within the team. Is it the right fit and everything? I think, particularly with Smitty, you see that. But I think Amanda is very happy to welcome him with open arms because they so desperately need a leader after Forrester's departure, and he does a really good job of filling in and leading this team to solve more cases."

Tate and Wes - "There's a Lot of Mutual Respect There"

Tate's first undercover mission sees the agent work closely with her boss, Wes, on the field. There seemed to be an understanding between the pair, and Wolfe was quizzed regarding the trust and belief Wes has shown Tate in their working relationship. "I think so far so good," Wolfe answers. "They seem to work really well together, and I feel like there's a lot of mutual respect there. Tate definitely feels like she needs to earn his trust, which I think she has done by the end of this episode, so I'd say that their relationship is solid."

The FBI Universe, including FBI: International, are currently on a two-week break ending on December 3. Once it elapses, all three shows will return for two more episodes before a mid-season break kicks in. FBI: International returns with the Fly Team headed to Africa to tackle threats against American citizens in somewhat unfamiliar territory for the unit. The synopsis for the December 3 episode titled, "They Paid More" reads: "When a bus full of American volunteers is hijacked in a dangerous section of Morocco, the Fly Team works to locate the missing aid workers and the people who kidnapped them."

“They Paid More” will air on December 3 on CBS. Catch up on Paramount+. Stay with Collider for the latest on FBI: International.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Release Date September 21, 2021 Cast Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto , Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Eva Jane Willis , Christiane Paul , Christina Wolfe , Sarah Junillon , Stefan Trout , Eric James Gravolin , Jeremy Sisto , Greg Hovanessian , Michael Torpey , Moe Irvin , Jesse Lee Soffer , Asher Miles Fallica , Stephanie Hoston , Jon Tarcy , Elizabeth Mitchell , Alana de la Garza , Adam Fidusiewicz , Miklós Bányai , Kelley Missal , Julian McMahon , Natalie Shinnick , Aaron Serotsky , Alon Aboutboul , Alexander Sokovikov , Christina Rouner , Jay Paulson , Barbara Eve Harris , Laila Drew , Connor Price Main Genre Crime Seasons 4 Creator(s) Dick Wolf , Derek Haas Writers Dick Wolf , Derek Haas Network CBS Where To Watch Paramount+ Character(s) Andre Raines , Cameron Vo , Scott Forrester , Jamie Kellett , Megan Smitty Garretson , Katrin Jaeger , Amanda Tate , Claire Armbruster , Ernesto Saunders , Kyle Cartwright , Jubal Valentine , Damian Powell , Ken Dandridge , General Finley , Wesley Mitchell , Zsólt Tamási , Maya Langhorne , Lukacs Sipos , Angela Cassidy , Isobel Castille , Vladislav Pavlovic , Lt. Benedek Erdos , Zoey McKenna , Jess LaCroix , Grace , Michael Rafferty , Pavel Novikoff , Piotr Efremov , Julianne Kellett , Special Agent Harold Porter , Attorney General Rebecca Blair , Jordan Raines , Ethan Castellaw Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+