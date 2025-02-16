The action is great. The storylines are often engaging and intriguing. But FBI: International is sorely lacking in an intense romance that will get the blood pumping. The fourth season of the procedural drama saw Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) replaced with Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) as the leader of Fly Team. Forrester and Jamie Kellett's (Heida Reed) steamy relationship was the last time FBI: International offered us a serious hint of romance. Change, however, is constant, and audiences hope that it applies in this case.

Wes Mitchell has an inclination to flaunt the rules while discharging his duty, and this means that he is prone to clashes with Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis). However, speaking during an interview with Parade, the conversation shifted from the friction between Smitty and Wes in the workplace as Willis teased "surprises to come" for his love life. "I think this season, it's been all about the way that Mitchell has affected the team as a new leader," she said.

"Obviously, him and Vo have a history as mentor and mentee, and [he has had] an effect on Smitty in terms of their way of doing things. So at the moment, that's been the focus. But in the second half, there might be a bit more of what's at stake personally for them as well."

You Never Know With Co-Workers on Procedurals

Image via Kristof Galgoczi Nemeth/CBS

There is a ton of ambiguity in Willis' comments, however, it points favorably to the idea that Wes Mitchell will likely have a case of butterflies in the tummy at some point in the future. Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) currently serves as Wes' second-in-command, and their close working relationship is a potential pathway to a romantic one. Their history of being a mentor and mentee might in the early stages serve as a bump in the road, but not an insurmountable one. Speaking earlier in the month regarding a potential Vo and Wes romance, Vidotto responded, saying, "I don't know. TV is TV and writers have their crazy, bold, big ideas. [Laughs] Which is amazing and what makes the show. But I don't know." The actress then adds, "That would be interesting. Anything is possible with co-workers and whatnot. Yeah, he was my training agent, but I think maybe just more of a friendship vibe. But who knows?"

Given that Forrester and Kellett had previously explored the dynamic of a subordinate and her boss having a romantic relationship, the idea wouldn't be entirely out of place. The foundations might already be forming at the moment with Wes starting to be vulnerable with Vo, letting her in on details about his past.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET to watch new episodes on FBI: International. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.