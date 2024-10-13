The FBI: International Season 4 premiere episode will introduce viewers to Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell, played by Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer. Wes arrives in Budapest while in pursuit of a gang of tourism thieves who shot his partner in Los Angeles. He links up with the Fly Team, which doesn't have a leader following Scott Forester's disappearance and takes over as the new leader.

In the premiere episode, Wes' life is chaotic as he hops continents in pursuit of some criminals. This chaos is also present in his personal life, where he's going through something turbulent in his relationship with his girlfriend. CBS released a sneak peek of "A Leader, Not a Tourist," which finds Wes in an argument with his girlfriend, revealing a fundamental flaw in their relationship.

Wes' Relationship Has Major Trust Issues

"Babe, what are you doing?" Wes says when the video begins. He arrives home to find his girlfriend throwing out his clothes. "Did you have fun with Kayla?" Ella says, revealing that she thinks he's cheating. "What are you talking about?" a confused Wes says. "Oh, so now you're lying? I went to your laptop. I saw her text you this morning," Ella responds. "'See you at 8:30' received from Kayla DH couple bitch ass smiley face emojis after that?" Ella came armed with receipts.

"Yeah. Kayla DH. DH -- Dental Hygienist; I got my teeth cleaned this morning," Wes says as he frantically taps his phone and finds Kayla's contact. He dials, and the number is truly his dental hygienist's. Awkward! Ella is flabbergasted after realizing she got everything wrong and might have ruined her relationship. The video reveals trust issues in the relationship, and Ella's actions might have broken whatever little trust was remaining.

The episode appears fast-paced as the show attempts to introduce the character who will be a constant fixture for at least the fourth season. Apart from his private life, FBI: International introduces his professional life, as teased in the episode's logline below.

"The Fly Team is introduced to Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (new series regular Jesse Lee Soffer) when his partner is shot in Los Angeles, and the suspects flee to Budapest, sending Mitchell overseas."

Will Ella and Wes be able to come back from this? Does the outcome influence his decision to take the job in Europe? Find out when the episode airs on CBS on Tuesday, October 15. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

