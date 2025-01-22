Feel free to say it. It's been a slugfest, having to wait six weeks for the return of FBI: International. However, there is most definitely some good news as the procedural drama is set to return next Tuesday, January 28. Prior to its lengthy hiatus, the Fly Team was set back when, in the fall finale, Special Agent Cameron Vo, played by cast member Vinessa Vidotto, was shot. The incident occurs even as the unit attempts to get a conviction in the case against Greg Csonka (Beau Knapp), the man responsible for the death of Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell's former partner. So what comes next for Cameron? Vidotto has a clue.

The winter premiere of FBI: International is titled “The Kill Floor” and is set to wrap up the three-part Greg Csonka storyline. Next Tuesday's episode will also reveal Special Agent Vo’s fate. Last we heard of Vo, the bullet which struck her fractured Vo’s collarbone and hit a major vein, sending her into shock during surgery. Speaking with TVLine regarding the show's chief antagonist at the moment, Vidotto says, “Csonka came in and really created chaos. He sent his men to Los Angeles to rob people, and had Wes’ buddy killed. And then in Episode 8, he escaped.” Previewing the winter premiere and Vo's fate, Vidotto adds:

“Now he’s [Csonka] fleeing for Paris. So yeah, it’s a big one. But I’m not going to reveal what happens to Vo that easily. You will just have to watch. Our viewership is devoted, they’re invested, and that’s really nice to see. Because sometimes I wonder, ‘Do they feel connected to Vo enough? Are there scenes that allow people to see her in a different light, and not just a bad ass?’ So that’s really cool to know that they do.”

What is Vo's Likely Fate in 'FBI: International'?

So what could possibly be Vo's fate in the winter premiere of FBI: International? A look at the show's creator offers some concerns. FBI: International is part of the FBI universe created by Dick Wolf. The CBS drama is joined by FBI and FBI: Most Wanted to complete the trio of shows that make up the franchise. Wolf is also responsible for the One Chicago universe, which comprises of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. For avid watchers of these shows, it is canon that no one is ever truly safe. Brian "Otis" Zvonecek on Chicago Fire and Alvin Olinsky in Chicago P.D. are examples of the fate that might befall Vo. On her fate, Vidotto adds:

“We had two of our cast in the past season get shot — Kellet (played by former cast member Heida Reed), and then Smitty (Eva Jane Willis). So I was like, ‘Oh! It must be my turn.'”

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, January 28, to catch the midseason premiere of FBI: International. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ before new episodes return.

