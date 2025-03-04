The FBI will need to find a new team to protect Americans in Europe because the Fly Team is no longer on the case. CBS and the Trades (Variety) announced that FBI: International will end with the current season, marking the end of the second scripted spin-off in the FBI franchise. The surprising cancellation comes on the heels of fresh changes in the show's cast. Luke Kleitank departed the police drama after three seasons and Jesse Lee Soffer joined in the Season 4 premiere as the new Supervisory Special Agent, Wesley "Wes" Mitchell. It seems Wes' tenure on the team will be short-lived.

FBI: International "follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people." The show also stars Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto (Cameron Vo), Eva-Jane Willis (Megan "Smitty" Garretson) and Christina Wolfe (Amanda Tate). New episodes average 7.2 million viewers, but CBS had held off on renewing the show and FBI: Most Wanted when the flagship series was renewed for three more seasons before Season 7 premiered.

Another 'FBI' Show Is Coming

While this cancellation is the network's vote of no confidence in the show, the FBI franchise still has more in the pipeline. FBI: CIA is a new series in development that is set for CBS. It follows two agents, one from each agency, who join forces to create a new task force charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City. The series will air as a backdoor pilot in the mothership. Much about it is currently unknown as casting for the lead roles and another series regular is underway.

FBI: International continues even with this cancellation as the show gears up for the series finale. A new episode "A Winged Lion for Protection" airs on Tuesday, March 11. A new case takes the Fly Team to Italy. "After a young American woman is brutally murdered in Venice, the Fly Team is met with hostility when they discover that their person of interest has ties to a well-connected Italian family. Soon, the case gets even more complicated when the CIA Station Chief shows up with an agenda of his own. Meanwhile, pressure mounts on Quinn (Veronica St. Clair) to deliver intel on Mitchell," reads the official logline.

Tune in to CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays to watch new episodes of the fourth and final season of FBI: International.