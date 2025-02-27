In less than two weeks, FBI: Most Wanted will return with an intense episode that will see Special Agent Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and her boyfriend Ethan (Michael Raymond-James) find themselves in some serious trouble. The installment is set to air on Tuesday, March 11, and we already have a first look courtesy of TV Insider, revealing Hana and Ethan are taken as hostages after the most recent episode saw the former agree to meet with her beau when he asked for help with his latest mess.

Titled “100%,” Hana doesn’t look so happy based on the recently released photos, and that may not bode well for her relationship with Ethan. In this upcoming FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 episode, while helping Ethan seek treatment at a VA hospital, she puts an SOS out to the Fugitive Task Force when she is among those taken hostage by an enraged veteran. Viewers can also expect Ray (Edwin Hodge), Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), and Nina (Shantel VanSanten) to get involved in the situation, as seen in the images below.

What Happened in the Latest Episode of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’?