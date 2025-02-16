The safeguarding of the lives of American citizens around Europe is the sole mission of the Fly Team on FBI: International. Led by Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) and assisted by Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), the team takes on daring missions on foreign soils, liaising with local authorities. The members of the Fly Team are gifted and incredibly good at their job, albeit lacking in one area. Besides the dynamic within the team, very few, if any, have any sort of romantic relationship going on despite being a bunch of attractive FBI agents oozing with chemistry.

Given the nature of their job, Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis), is tasked with interfacing with foreign governments before Fly Team inserts itself into a foreign country. Besides worrying about keeping Wes in line, so he does not totally nuke the team's relationship with foreign governments. Smitty should have something else to focus upon...a love life perhaps? Speaking in an interview with Parade, Willis reveals that she would like to see more romantic storylines, including one that involves her character. "That's correct," Willis answers when the outlet questions her about the show's distinct lack of kissing.

"There was an episode this season where [a woman] asked Smitty out, and Smitty acted like she didn't know what was happening, but people went wild on Twitter and whatnot because there was definitely some ambiguity as to whether Smitty wanted to go out with this person. There was just a lingering at the end of that where we left it open for more exploration into what Smitty's love life has been in the past, maybe in the future."

Smitty's Love Life Might Have to Take a Back Seat for Now

However, now might not exactly be the right time for Smitty to be distracted. Special Agent Riley Quinn (Veronica St. Clair) has, officially, joined the team during a manhunt for an American couple on the run after a murder. Unofficially though, she is with the Fly Team to investigate someone on the team. Chances are Smitty is not the subject of the investigation, given her love for the rule of law. However, her colleague Wes, on the other hand, is an entirely different matter. His disposition to color outside the lines when driving an operation could be an indictment on his part, and Smitty might be sorely needed to keep him in check with Agent Quinn brooding.

From a personal standpoint, Smitty has been in the wars lately. The Europol agent had to learn the true identity of her father alongside her colleagues, and the recent episode, “Veritas Fidelis,” showcased even more about Smitty's personal life and history. Should the show decide to explore her love life, it would come as somewhat of a welcome break from the heavy emotional arcs that she has been on so far.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET to watch new episodes on FBI: International. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.