FBI: International’s Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe) has successfully completed her first undercover assignment, and what a thrill that was! “The Unwinnable War” episode saw her join Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer) and the team in Spain to investigate a dirty U.S. DEA special agent who ends up taking a deal instead of going on trial. Even so, as Wes pointed out, Tate did a great job, meaning fieldwork may just be her calling. However, the analyst is not so sure about that, as revealed by Wolfe, who explains the situation to TV Insider.

When asked about her character’s current stance on fieldwork in FBI: International, Wolfe admits that while Tate has a knack for it, she also has a home to consider. The actress discloses:

“I think she’s torn about it. I think she has an aptitude for it, and Wes says that to her that she’s ready. I think she knows that, but it might take her a little longer to find a way to marry that life with the life she has at home. And she says, for now. I think she knows herself and that she has this side of her that perhaps can’t be silenced, which is a desire to work on these cases in the field and to put herself in these situations where she can really prove herself.”

Despite the successful mission, Tate now has certain things to consider before going undercover again, as divulged by Wolfe. One is how dangerous it would be, and another is getting more fight training or “something that would make her feel safer in order to deal with things if they go wrong.” Wolfe also mentions one more thing: “I suppose it also depends on her emotional involvement in the case, because if something is really calling to her, it would be harder to say no to.”

How Does Tate Feel About Her First Undercover Mission in 'FBI: International?'

Going undercover was admittedly challenging for Tate in FBI: International, even though she could have refused the assignment. Thankfully, she pulled it off and feels incredibly proud of herself for how everything turned out. Elaborating on how the agent feels, Wolfe said:

“The case went right in the end. There was a point at which she felt very ashamed and afraid about how she’d conducted herself in this undercover mission, and had she broken the rules, and what does this mean for the case? Had she kind of messed it up? And then when she realizes that she hasn’t, and that actually her involvement in the case has really helped, then I think she feels very proud of herself at the end of the episode. But she’s also relieved that it’s over and there’s maybe a little trepidation to go back there.

FBI: International Season 4 airs on Tuesdays on CBS.