The fourth season of FBI: International has returned for its second half, and with the episode titled, “The Kill Floor,” the procedural drama wrapped its three-part Greg Csonka (Beau Knapp) storyline. While the story of this season's villain is at an end, there were many who were seriously concerned about the well-being of Special Agent Cameron Vo, played by cast member Vinessa Vidotto. Ultimately and thankfully, Vo has survived the shooting, and now audiences can begin to look forward to what lies ahead.

So what’s next for Vo? Where is the agent's mind regarding her recovery? While speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Vidotto gave the outlet the scoop. "I think she’s a pretty resilient, strong woman, and our show is a very fast-paced show," Vidotto explains on the question of Vo's recovery. "I don’t think it dwells so much on that, and we’re always onto the next case. But from what I can say, she’s in good spirits about it all. I think she has a great support system. She’s got Tank, she’s got Wes, she’s got Raines [Carter Redwood], Amanda [Christina Wolfe], Smitty [Eva-Jane Willis]."

Cameron Vo is Ready to Step Up

Taking a hit while in the line of duty would most definitely hurt, and it would be interesting to see how Vo bounces back. It is most likely that Vo's return to active duty will be managed properly by team lead, Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer). Beyond returning to take on another case, what are Vo's plans career-wise? Is the Special Agent content with her current station or does she have the ambition to lead the team one day? Vidotto responds by saying:

"She’s climbing for it, and she’s competing with Raines for it, so I don’t know if she’s going to stop anytime soon. She’s hungry. She’s young and she’s hungry."

The team on FBI: International is a creation of the mind of Dick Wolf. Wolf is responsible for birthing the FBI universe, which also encompasses FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. It is quite a pleasure to see that Vo has survived her shooting, given that within Wolf's television franchises, which also involve the One Chicago universe, which comprises of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D., no one is ever truly safe. As we can see from the fates of Brian "Otis" Zvonecek on Chicago Fire and Alvin Olinsky in Chicago P.D.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays to catch the new episodes of the show. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.