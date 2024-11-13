Since Charlotte left Barnes, despite her reconciliation efforts, the FBI agent has been officially single for a minute, but is she ready to mingle? FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 will answer that question; in the meantime, Roxy Sternberg, who portrays the intense Barnes, has some news about her single character, who will meet someone as time goes on.

Sternberg sat down with TV Insider to discuss Barnes' single era, which may or may not come to an end soon as she has been “having a lot of fun” with it. In her words:

“The episode that we’re shooting right now, they’ve got me having a lot of fun—but too much fun it seems. I might have to ask them to tone it down a little bit. Yeah, Barnes meets someone. I’ll just leave it there.”

Given the development, Sternberg believes Barnes is actually not ready for a full-on relationship, mainly because she still hopes she and Charlotte will get back together. While that may not happen as FBI: Most Wanted progresses, the new person coming may be just who Barnes needs.

“I don’t see Barnes doing lots of one-night stands, so it’ll be interesting where this goes. But she meets someone and so she should. I think it’s heartbreaking what happened with Charlotte and a part of me is still holding on to a little bit of hope that that could work again. But really and truly, I think when the trust is gone, I don’t know what else you can hold onto.”

'FBI: Most Wanted' Will See Barnes Watching Her Next Moves Around Remy

In other Barnes’ news, the fourth episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 saw her disobeying direct orders from Remy (Dylan McDermott) by following her guts to investigate the telemarketer call that turned out to be so much more than that after he told her to let Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) handle it. Her insubordination prompted Remy to give her a stern warning that if she pulled a stunt like that again, she would be off the team. Barnes thinks Remy means it, given how he said it, and because of this, she will be cautious with everything she does going forward, according to Sternberg.

“The way he said it—for sure, the way he said it on the day, I certainly felt that, and no one wants a warning because he said, if this happens again, you’re off the team. I feel like that’s going to have me on eggshells for a little bit. That’s going to have me watching my next moves. I can’t move freely now. So I think in some ways it will affect my work going forward when someone has a warning.”

FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesdays on CBS.