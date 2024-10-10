Crossovers are a fun way to show something different by integrating characters from different shows into one narrative. Fans of FBI: Most Wanted will be treated to a mini crossover early in Season 6. Alana De La Garza will appear in Season 6, Episode 2, "Varsity Blues," as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille in the October 22 episode. Per the official logline below, she joins the Fugitive Task Force as they hunt down a missing teen. The episode is not the first time De La Garza has appeared on FBI: Most Wanted, having appeared in a dozen other episodes.

"The Fugitive Task Force is called in to hunt down a missing teen from New Jersey who has a connection to a classmate’s recent suicide. Meanwhile, Cora feels Ray and his father are putting too much pressure on Caleb."

Executive producer David Hudgins talked to TV Insider about De La Gaza and crossovers in the FBI universe. “That is one of the great things about the FBI world is that we can do that. And I love Alana, who I’ve actually worked with before. We did a pilot together before she was on FBI. She’s great,” he said. “So every chance we can, we want to bring her in and we want to make her feel like—in my head, these people all work in the same building. They do work in the same building. And so it’s very easy and seamless to have her come in and she’s always great.”

More Crossovers Are On the Horizon In the 'FBI' Universe.

The franchise has not revealed any plans for a major crossover in the 2024/2025 TV season. However, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted always have a chance for sporadic mini-crossovers since two characters from both shows are co-parents and romantically involved. The logistics are much easier geography-wise, which is not a luxury FBI: International is afforded. Hudgins talked about Nina (Shantel VanSanten) and Scola's (John Boyd) crossovers this season, saying,

". . . The setup we have now with Nina being on our show, but also dating Scola, who’s on the other show, we’ve got some crossover there coming as well in the Nina story. So I just think it’s kind of unique about these franchises that we have the ability to do that and it works well within the conceit of the show because they are all right there.”

The FBIs return next week on Tuesday, October 15, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on CBS. Catch up with FBI: Most Wanted on Paramount+.

