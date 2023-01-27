Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal the first-look images and plot details of an upcoming episode of FBI: Most Wanted that seems to be inspired by horror stories. In the upcoming episode, new team leader Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) needs to investigate a bizarre body-horror crime in what promises to be one of the most unnerving cases of the series.

The exclusive first-look images show McDermott dressed like a priest, revealing how the leader of the Most Wanted team will have to go undercover as a holy man to solve a series of kidnappings. Teens have been missing in Vermont, and the FBI’s investigation points the team toward a wayward pastor and his brother. It seems like the two criminals want to use children for body parts while trying to build a flesh monster coming straight from the Book of Revelations, which will force Remy Scott to put his feelings into check if he ever hopes to find the truth.

The concept of the upcoming episode is bone-chilling, for sure. And no one better to tackle the dangerous task than McDermott. The star helped turn American Horror Story into the hit it is nowadays after playing a main character in the show’s first season. McDermott returned for Seasons 2, 8, and 9 of American Horror Story while also showing up in the spin-off anthology series American Horror Stories. So, his vast experience will surely come to hand when dealing with killers that could be easily featured in a horror movie.

Commenting on the upcoming episode, McDermott shared, “The prayer of transformation. This was my favorite episode of the entire season. I used my entire Catholic background to find the priest in me and I think it worked.”

When Will the Horror-Inspired Episode of FBI: Most Wanted Be Available?

McDermott stars in FBI: Most Wanted together with Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Alexa Davalos, and Edwin Hodge. The show was created by Dick Wolf and was the first spinoff of FBI, debuting in 2020. A second spinoff, FBI: International, premiered in 2021. The fourth season of the Most Wanted premiered on CBS last September, with new episodes coming to the network and Paramount+ every Tuesday.

The horror-inspired episode of FBI: Most Wanted premieres on the CBS Television Network on Tuesday, February 14, at 10 pm ET/PT. The episode will also be available for streaming on Paramount+. Check out the exclusive images below.

