FBI has outlived all its spinoffs. FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International will not return for the 2025/2026 TV season, marking the end of the first two scripted spinoffs from the popular CBS series. The flagship series, however, will continue for at least two more seasons following an early renewal by the network. Zeeko Zaki plays Special Agent Omar Zidan on FBI. He talked to TV Line about an upcoming character-centric episode that finds OA and his girlfriend Gemma (Comfort Clinton) in trouble after a train they're on gets hijacked. He also talked about the cancelled spinoff, revealing his feelings about it. Zaki talked about the cancellations' effects, saying:

"I would’ve loved to do a few more crossovers and get to work with the entirety of the cast and stuff like that, so I’m a little sad about that. I’ve always been jealous of our International cast and crew that get to film over in Europe. But we’ll see. Who knows? Maybe there will be opportunities for me to work with all of them in the future. Their worlds will stay alive regardless of the shows."

'FBI: Most Wanted' and 'FBI: International' To End in the Current Season

Season 6 and 4 will be the final for FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, respectively. CBS announced that despite developing another spinoff titled FBI: CIA, they would not pick up extra seasons of the shows that follow special teams in various places. No specific reason was given for cancellation, but the shows' numbers might have been unsatisfactory given how competitive CBS is. The flagship series leads all of them with close to two million more viewers.

New episodes continue airing on Tuesdays. In the Tuesday, March 11 episode block, OA and Gemma are part of a train that gets hijacked. "When a passenger train is hijacked and rerouted while at high speed with an unarmed OA and Gemma on board, the team races to wrest control away from the unhinged perpetrators and prevent a catastrophe," reads the official logline for the episode titled "Hitched."

Meanwhile, Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and Ethan are in a similar situation when the VA center is held hostage in "100%." While helping Ethan seek treatment at a VA Hospital, Hana puts out an SOS to the Fugitive Task Force when she is among those taken hostage by an enraged veteran," reads the official logline. The Fly Team faces a major challenge teased in the logline below for FBI: International Season 4, Episode 14, " A Winged Lion for Protection."

"After a young American woman is brutally murdered in Venice, the Fly Team is met with hostility when they discover that their person of interest has ties to a well-connected Italian family. Soon, the case gets even more complicated when the CIA Station Chief shows up with an agenda of his own. Meanwhile, pressure mounts on Quinn (Veronica St. Clair) to deliver intel on Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer)."

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays from 8 to 10 p.m. ET to catch new episodes of The FBIS before the spinoffs sign off for good.