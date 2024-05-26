The Big Picture Julian McMahon discusses the unique opportunities and energy of FBI: Most Wanted, appreciating its dynamic premise and distinct episodes.

Despite being a procedural show, FBI: Most Wanted offers a different experience in each episode, allowing exploration and creativity for the actors.

McMahon enjoyed working on the show due to its great cast, crew, and the ability for exploration within the parameters of a late-night procedural series.

Procedural shows are evergreen with audiences, and there's a reason for that. One such show, FBI: Most Wanted, focuses on the Fugitive Task Force as they track down and apprehend some of the country's most dangerous and elusive criminals. Each episode typically follows the team as they investigate, pursue, and ultimately capture or neutralize high-profile fugitives, often dealing with complex and dangerous situations. Julian McMahon played Special Agent Jess LaCroix on FBI: Most Wanted, one of the best examples of those procedurals.

LaCroix is a seasoned and expert tracker who leads the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. While promoting his latest film, The Surfer, at Cannes, McMahon took a moment to chat with Collider's Steve Weintraub about his time on FBI: Most Wanted.

When asked about the popularity of American shows like FBI and CSI, McMahon admitted he wasn't fully aware of the show's massive audience before joining. "I guess I didn't really know the audience before I went in, so I wasn't really judging it against anything else," he confessed.

"Firstly, I had a great experience because FBI: Most Wanted was the show that I did, and it was kind of a little bit of a later-night show. I think it came on at 10 o'clock or something. We kind of had this ability to be a little bit explorative with that because there are parameters you work with with that type of show."

'FBI: Most Wanted' Offered Unique Opportunities

Acknowledging the procedural nature of FBI: Most Wanted, McMahon appreciated the unique opportunities the time slot and writing provided. "Yeah, and so I knew that going in. But because of our particular time slot and the way that we were written, we had this ability to express and explore a little bit differently, and I thought that was really cool."

McMahon highlighted the dynamic energy of the show, driven by its "Most Wanted" premise. "The whole theme of the show and the pace of it and whatever else was also really good because it's Most Wanted, so you're hunting somebody specific in each episode. It's got this kind of energy to it that runs through it. It might seem like those types of things become a little mundane, but when you're actually doing something that feels completely different each episode, it's not."

Reflecting on the show's format, McMahon emphasised how each episode felt distinct despite the procedural framework. "So, each thing was interesting for you as an actor. Even though it's similar to the procedural type, it's completely different. The experience of each episode was nice, and I had a lot of fun working on it and we had a great cast and great crew. It was a great experience."

FBI: Most Wanted It follows the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Release Date January 7, 2020 Creator Rene Balcer Cast Alexa Davalos , Julian McMahon Roxy Sternberg , Keisha Castle-Hughes Main Genre Crime

