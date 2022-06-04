Miguel Gomez will not be returning for Season 4 of FBI: Most Wanted, Deadline has reported. The Latin actor became a series regular after debuting midway through Season 2 as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz. His departure has been cited as a ‘creative decision.’

Gomez’s departure is the latest casting change to hit the series. Previously Julian McMahon, who played the lead character, Jess LaCroix, left the series; McMahon cited the pursuit of other creative endeavors as the reason for his exit. He was then succeeded by Dylan McDermott (Law and Order: Organized Crime) who joined the series as a new character who’ll lead the team. Furthermore, Kellan Lutz (The Legend of Hercules), who played Special Agent Kenny Crosby, also departed the series.

The recent finale of FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 gave a suitable ending to Ortiz's arc as the character returned to his hometown, Los Angeles, to take care of his sick father. During his two-season stay, Gomez played a former LAPD Gang Unit officer. After a stint with the FBI’s counter-terror unit, he joined the team that tracks down the country’s most wanted fugitives.

Image via CBS

While fans would be saddened by Gomez’s departure, they can rejoice that the show has been renewed for Season 5 as well. When the news broke in May McDermott told CinemaBlend, "Wow! It blew my mind. David Hudgins, the showrunner, called me and I just couldn't believe it. A pickup was definitely in my mind, but a two-year pick-up? I wasn't even sure that even happened anymore in this world, in this marketplace, so I was just thrilled.”

FBI: Most Wanted follows an FBI Fugitive Task Force that focuses on capturing the most wanted criminals on the list. The thrilling series revolves around various cases taken by the unit. Besides McDermott, other cast members include Keisha Castle-Hughes, Roxy Sternberg, and Alexa Davalos. It is unclear, at this point, if the series will introduce some new faces in the upcoming season.

The series was created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind the hit procedural franchise, Law and Order. It is produced by Universal Television along with Wolf Entertainment. Wolf, Hudgins, Ken Girotti, Terry Miller, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski executive produce the show.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 will return to the small screen in the fall.