CBS has unveiled the premiere dates for its entire slate of Fall shows for the 2024/2025 season of television, which means the return of FBI Tuesdays is officially set. Following shortened seasons last year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Dick Wolf franchise is looking to bounce back in a major way this year beginning on October 15. Capping off the night as always will be the first spinoff of the flagship series, FBI: Most Wanted, coming off another successful season in which it raked in an average of 7.4 million live viewers. It's set to air every week in the time slot from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Most Wanted is entering its sixth season on the network following a massive renewal earlier this year that secured each of the three FBI series for new seasons, including extending the original show's run until the 2027/2028 season. While that series follows the agents in the criminal division of the titular agency's New York field office, the spin-off tracks the inner workings of the Fugitive Task Force dedicated to finding and capturing the dangerous fugitives on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Now under the leadership of Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott), the team includes a mix of highly skilled agents trained in field operations, intelligence analysis, and more to bring down the criminals in their sights.

Season 6 will bring back the core team around McDermott with Keisha Castle-Hughes playing Hana Bison, Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, and Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase. More names are sure to be announced as the show nears its return. McDermott took over as the series lead in place of Julian McMahon back in 2022 and is continuing to run with his turn as Remy Scott, earning plenty of acclaim thus far and helping Most Wanted stand apart alongside his excellent team.

'FBI: Most Wanted' Leads Will Appear Less Often Amid Budget Cuts

Compared to Season 5, which saw the high-profile departure of Alexa Davalos, everything is staying relatively stable among the cast, but there is one notable exception. Both the spinoff and the main FBI series will see their regular stars appear in two fewer episodes than in seasons past. The plan is a cost-cutting measure at CBS to ensure the shows can stay on the air, not unlike what NBC implemented with Wolf's successful One Chicago universe. It's not an ideal setup by any means, but as the network and each production are seeking the right balance of cost, it's a measure that the creative team will aim to shuffle effectively to ensure the show maintains its momentum in the new season.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 premieres on CBS on October 15 at 10 p.m. with new episodes following every Tuesday. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the franchise's new seasons as they near their premiere.

