The Big Picture Sean Kaufman guest stars in an upcoming episode of FBI: Most Wanted , playing the role of Eric Fontaine, an AI startup's Chief Technology Officer.

FBI: Most Wanted is a thrilling crime drama series that focuses on the efforts of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force as they pursue and capture the most notorious criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list.

The show has been well-received for its complex characters, realistic portrayal of law enforcement challenges, and has contributed to the expansion of the FBI franchise in American crime dramas.

Sean Kaufman will be returning to The Summer I Turned Pretty for its third season, but he'll be appearing on our screens much sooner than expected, as Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal that Kaufman will be guest starring in the February 27th episode of FBI: Most Wanted, the highly popular CBS procedural from the legendary Dick Wolf. Kaufman will be appearing alongside lead Dylan McDermott in the episode, playing the role of Eric Fontaine, an AI startup's Chief Technology Officer.

Prior to his star-making role in The Summer I Turned Pretty, Kaufman actually appeared in a small role in Most Wanted, playing another character, back in 2021. He also appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2018, as well as two episodes of the cult hit Manifest in the same year.

What is 'FBI: Most Wanted' About?

Close

FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama series that dives deep into the world of crime and justice, focusing on the efforts of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force as they pursue and capture the most notorious and elusive criminals listed on the FBI's Most Wanted list. The series is part of the FBI franchise, created by Wolf, known for his work on the Law & Order franchise, and it expands the universe established in the original FBI series with a specific focus on fugitive apprehension.

The show originally centered around the team led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), a seasoned and highly skilled FBI agent with a knack for profiling and tracking down hardened criminals. The team includes a diverse group of experts, each bringing their own unique skill set to the table, including tactical skills, technical expertise, and psychological insight. Together, they form a cohesive unit that works under high pressure to track down fugitives who are considered a significant threat to national security or public safety. McMahon left the series in 2022, with McDermott stepping in as the new lead for the series.

FBI: Most Wanted has been well-received by audiences for its thrilling plots, complex characters, and realistic portrayal of the challenges faced by law enforcement in tracking down fugitives. The show's success has contributed to the expansion of the FBI franchise, solidifying its place in the landscape of American crime dramas.

The episode starring Sean Kaufman as Eric Fontaine will premiere on February 27th on CBS.

FBI: Most Wanted It follows the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Release Date January 7, 2020 Creator Rene Balcer Cast Alexa Davalos , Julian McMahon Roxy Sternberg , Keisha Castle-Hughes Main Genre Crime

Watch on Paramount+