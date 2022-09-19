After months away, FBI: Most Wanted returns to the small screen on Tuesday, September 20, for its fourth season. Now, ahead of the Season 4 premiere, CBS is sharing key details and a new look at the upcoming episode to excite fans and viewers.

In true form for the FBI TV franchise, the season premiere—titled "Iron Pipeline”—promises to be action-packed. The new episode will see the Fugitive Task Force do what they do best as they hunt for the murderers of a family of four, who are suspected to be involved in the illegal firearms trade. The episode will also see Remy (Dylan McDermott) and Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) finally meet as she returns from maternity leave. McDermott is a fairly recent addition to the series as he took over the role of head of the task force after Julian McMahon’s exit in Season 3. It has been hinted that Barnes will struggle with Remy’s style of leadership.

The new promo clip sees Barnes and Remy’s official introduction, which also mentions Ortiz’s transfer to Los Angeles to take care of his sick father. Miguel Gomez, who played Ivan Ortiz, also exited the series after Season 3. Barnes is also seen being fondly welcomed back by her colleagues. The clip also includes chilling news footage about a mass shooting at a Delaware Summer camp. It remains to be seen how this will factor into the episode as well as Remy and Barnes’ professional relationship.

Image via CBS

The cast of FBI: Most Wanted includes McDermott and Sternberg, alongside Keisha Castle-Hughes, Alexa Davalos, and Edwin Hodge Besides McMahon and Gomez, Kellan Lutz who played Kenny Crosby on the show also exited the series in Season 3. The third season also saw the departure of YaYa Gosselin’s character, Tali, who was accepted to a prestigious boarding school in Canada.

FBI: Most Wanted is the brainchild of Dick Wolf and was the first spin-off of FBI, debuting in 2020, with a second spin-off, FBI: International, arriving in 2021.The fourth season of the anticipated show returns to CBS on Tuesday, September 20, and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Check out the promo clip and episode synopsis below:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GObzLUFA0gA&feature=youtu.be