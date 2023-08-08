The Big Picture Alexa Davalos will not be returning for the fifth season of FBI: Most Wanted, and it is unclear why the decision was made.

Davalos joined the cast in the third season as agent Kristin Gaines and played a significant role in the show.

Despite Davalos' departure, other series regulars are expected to return for the upcoming fifth season.

Heads up FBI: Most Wanted fans, while it's unclear when the series will return for the fifth season, series regular, Alexa Davalos won’t be returning per a report from Deadline. It is unclear at the moment, why the decision was made so, the news comes as a surprise to both fans as well as much of the cast, possibly including Davalos. However, per the report, the split was amicable.

Davalos joined the fan-favorite series as agent Kristin Gaines, an FBI Special Agent and the former officer of the Office of Naval Intelligence back in the third season of the procedural drama. She joined the team alongside Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and after the actor exited the show during Season 3, Dylan McDermott took over the role of force leader as Remy Scott. We last saw Gaines in the finale of Season 4, helping Remy to capture Benji, his brother’s real killer who was trying to escape. With the upcoming fifth season, it remains to be seen how the show will address her departure.

Created by René Balcer, FBI: Most Wanted is the first spin-off from Dick Wolf’s highly popular series FBI. Taking in its predecessor Most Wanted follows the work of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, which tracks and captures the dangerous criminals on the agency’s most wanted list. While Davalos had an early departure, series regulars like McDermott as Remy, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Agent Hana Gibson, and Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon among others are expected to return.

Where Have You Seen Alexa Davalos Before?

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Davalos has a long list of credits including features like The Chronicles of Riddick, Feast of Love, The Mist, Defiance, and Clash of the Titans. However, she’s best known for playing Gwen Raiden on the fourth season of Angel, a spin-off of fan-favorite Buffy the Vampire Slayer created by Joss Whedon. She also played Juliana Crain in The Man in the High Castle, while her other TV credits include The Punisher, Mob City, and more.

FBI: Most Wanted is available to stream on Paramount+. No release date has been announced for the fifth season, watch this space for future updates.