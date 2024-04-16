The Big Picture Ray seeks relationship advice from his dad as he navigates his romance with Cora on FBI: Most Wanted.

Episode 9 sends the Fugitive Task Force on a mission to catch thieves responsible for a heist.

The FBI franchise on CBS was renewed, with the flagship series getting three more seasons.

Ray (Edwin Hodge) needs a little relationship advice from his dad in the latest episode of FBI: Most Wanted airing tonight. Season 5 has thus far spotlighted the special agent's personal life and, specifically, his romance with his girlfriend Cora (Caroline Harris) as they've begun taking things to the next step. He still has questions about where they're going together, but Ray Cannon Sr. (Steven Williams) is more than willing to be his shoulder to lean on as he figures things out. Ahead of Episode 9 tonight, Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek showing their father-son conversation and teasing Ray and Cora's future.

Episode 9, titled "The Return," sends the Fugitive Task Force on a race against time to catch a group of thieves responsible for killing a pair of armed guards and stealing priceless Nigerian artifacts that were initially bound for a museum in Brooklyn. The promo teased that the group will come to blows with a ruthless warlord with the blood of 30,000 Nigerians on his hands. Despite the notoriety surrounding him, he's managed to lie low on U.S. soil for some time, and it will be up to the agents to brave the danger and smoke out this massive threat before it's too late. Roy is the main focus of what happens beyond the line of duty in the episode, receiving sage wisdom from his dad about how to proceed with Cora.

Williams joins the FBI: Most Wanted family fresh off of turns in Waco: The Aftermath, All Rise, and Snowfall. His resume is vast, including no shortage of roles in major films like The Blues Brothers, It, and Birds of Prey and a major part in the Friday the 13th sequel Jason Goes to Hell. He plays a key part in Ray's story in Season 5, not just offering support and advice from Ray Sr's days as a former FBI agent, but also being a cause for concern for Ray when someone begins targeting retired officers in a previous episode. Throughout it all, the father and son's tight-knit bond is on display and could be fleshed out further as Williams appears in future episodes.

The 'FBI' Franchise Will Stick Around for a While Longer

A bright future still lies ahead for the FBI franchise on CBS after all three series were renewed last week, including a rare three-season renewal for the flagship procedural. Hailing from One Chicago and Law & Order production titan Dick Wolf, FBI Tuesdays have been fruitful for both the network and the shows, with Most Wanted garnering the second-best viewership numbers of the three at 7.4 million live viewers tuning in on average. The spinoff only continues to grow too, with Primetime Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott only building on his critically acclaimed performance as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott after he took over as the series lead in the back half of Season 3. In addition to McDermott and Hodge, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Roxy Sternberg, and Shantel VanSanten also star in the current season, with The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman joining as a guest star.

Episode 9 of FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 airs tonight on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Past seasons are streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Check out the exclusive clip below:

FBI: Most Wanted It follows the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Release Date January 7, 2020 Creator Rene Balcer Cast Alexa Davalos , Julian McMahon Roxy Sternberg , Keisha Castle-Hughes Main Genre Crime Seasons 5

