Another of Dick Wolf's many universally beloved creations, FBI has had five seasons and 100 episodes worth of high-drama and pure television entertainment that has led to an enormous amount of growth since its debut in September 2018, so much so that spin-offs were only a matter of time. That first spin-off came in the form of FBI: Most Wanted, which saw another New York Fugitive Task Force this time track down the list of highly-volatile criminals on the FBI's famed most wanted list. After four successful seasons, the series is ready to launch into its fifth outing, with the new hunter-in-chief Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) primed to lead his team to triumph for a third season in a row. With that in mind, here is everything we know about FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 so far.

When Is FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 Coming Out?

FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 will officially premiere on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at 10 p.m. EST.

Where Can You Watch FBI: Most Wanted Season 5?

FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 will be officially available on CBS, either live or via their website. Alternatively, you will be able to stream each episode the day after it airs on Paramount Plus, which also happens to host all previous seasons of the show available to watch now. As well as this, all episodes of the main series of FBI are available on Paramount Plus, making a subscription a must.

Is There a Trailer for FBI: Most Wanted Season 5?

Unfortunately, there is not yet a trailer for FBI Most Wanted's fifth season. Make sure to stay up to date with Collider to find out when one finally arrives.

Who Is in FBI: Most Wanted Season 5?

Once again, the Primetime Emmy-nominated Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story) will be back to lead the Fugitive Task Force as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, continuing his lead role after taking over from Julian McMahon's (Fantastic Four) Jess LaCroix in 2022. McDermott has been a widely acclaimed addition to the series thus far, which has catapulted it into even greater status as one of the best procedurals on TV. Speaking about his character to Collider, McDermott said:

"That was one of the things I really thought about when I took this job. The word procedural is somehow a dirty word for some because they feel like, “Well, that’s the case, and it’s the same thing.” I was actually excited about that because I always approach everything as if it’s math. I think life is math, and it’s a mathematical problem. I was like, “This is a really interesting thing because people already have these preconceived notions of what a procedural is. This is a great opportunity to mess that up, to actually have a character that feels and goes through things, and maybe goes too far and is invested. It’s not just a case-of-the-week.”

Also set to return are the likes of Edwin Hodge (The Purge) as Ray Cannon, Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider) as Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Roxy Sternberg (Mars) as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes. Excitingly, a famous face from the FBI franchise is joining the Most Wanted team in Season 5, namely Special Agent Nina Chase, played by the always-brilliant Shantel VanSanten, a name that should be familiar to fans of The Boys and One Tree Hill. The name Nina Chase is likely to bring a beaming grin to the face of FBI fans thanks to her highly-praised involvement in the main FBI series since Season 4. Nina will be a key player, on the Fugitive Task Force moving forward, as promised by the confirmation that her role will be a pivotal one in Season 5.

Unfortunately, as one door opens, another sadly closes with the news that Alex Davalos (Defiance) will not be returning to Most Wanted as Special Agent Kristin Gaines. A favorite of viewers in her own right, it is not yet confirmed why Davalos is leaving the show, but fingers will be tightly crossed that she and her highly-trained set of skills will be back on the team in the future.

What Will FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 Be About?

Although due to its procedural nature, many of the upcoming plot details will be kept tightly under wraps, but given the events of Season 4's explosive finale, it is fair to assume that one storyline, in particular, will feature in Season 5. As Season 4 came to a close and the hunt for Remy's brother Mikey's killer narrowed, it quickly became clear that his legacy was not lost as it was discovered that, at the time he had died, his girlfriend had been pregnant. As Remy put to bed the ghosts of his past by catching the killer, there was still one more thing left to do: meet his nephew. Ending on a poignant note, the finale came to a close with Remy finally meeting Corey, portrayed by J.D. Martin (Manifest), and finding some sort of hope for the future. This relationship is sure to take up some screen time in Season 5 as it hopefully begins to develop into a pivotal part of the show, with Remy's life now certainly changed forever.

Who Is Behind FBI: Most Wanted Season 5?

Although not all of the behind-the-scenes details are currently available, it is expected that many of the crew from the show's previous seasons will be back to work on Season 5. This includes the likes of creator and writer Rene Balcer, executive producers Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, and Arthur W. Forney, writers Zach Cannon and Spindrift Beck, and director Ken Girotti, who has directed every season so far.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In FBI: Most Wanted Season 5?

It has been reported that, due to the delays thanks to last year's summer of strikes, the upcoming season will have its episode count slashed to 13, a stark change compared to Season 4 and 3's 22 total episodes.

