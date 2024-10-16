With Remy (Dylan McDermott) and Abby (Susan Misner) being in the best place in their long-distance relationship in FBI: Most Wanted, the same cannot be said for Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) and Charlotte (Fedna Jacquet), both of whom fans will recall getting a divorce. Things haven’t been so rosy between them, but they sorted it out like grownups. Even so, there’s a lot going on with Barnes post-divorce which showrunner David Hudgins has elaborated on via an interview with TV Insider.

In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, viewers will see Barnes return in Episode 4, and appear in D.C. visiting Charlotte and the kids. Hudgins revealed this alongside how things are going for the ex-partners, saying:

“Barnes and Charlotte got a divorce. It was ugly last season, but they worked it out, and what’s happened is her kids have gone down to D.C. to live with Charlotte. They’re going to share custody, which happens all the time.”

FBI: Most Wanted is the first spin-off from Dick Wolf's FBI series and created by René Balcer. The police procedural premiered on January 7, 2020, and was renewed less than five months later. Season 2 arrived on November 17, 2020, with Season 3 following on September 21, 2021. The show then got a double renewal in May 2022 with the fourth season premiering in September of the same year and Season 5 debuting on February 13, 2024.

Barnes Will Make A "Big Decision" About Her Identity in ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 6

Regarding Barnes in particular, Hudgins mentioned some “great stories” are coming up for her in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 with the storyline centered on her identity, not that she's no longer a spouse. He explained:

“But what it’s doing for Barnes is, I think the story for Barnes this year is really one about identity. Who am I? First, she was a cop, then she was an agent, then she was a wife, then she was a mother, and now it’s sort of a bit of, who am I? What am I going to do post-divorce? Move on. So we’ve got some great stories with her as she explores all that, leading to a big decision she has to make near the end of the season about exactly who I am and what I want to do and what makes me happy. But it’s a fun ride along the way. Barnes is single, and we wanted to have some fun with that.”

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 airs every Tuesday on CBS. Past seasons are streaming on Paramount+

FBI: Most Wanted It follows the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Release Date January 7, 2020 Creator Creator(s) René Balcer

