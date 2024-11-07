The “Pig Butchering” episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 sees the return of Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) after spending some time in D.C. with her ex-wife and kids. However, as she returns, she butts heads with Remy (Dylan McDermott) when she ignores his orders. Discussing the November 12 episode with TV Insider, Sternberg breaks down why the conflict plays out the way it does with the team leader.

“I see something clear as day, and he doesn’t see that, and I feel like I have nothing to lose at this point. In the end, I did go behind his back, so that’s why the conflict plays out. I was right, but I didn’t obey orders, which I need to when I’m working in a team and when I have a boss. Ultimately, it was all for the better good, but I wasn’t being a good team player.”

Barnes' conflict with Remy is just the beginning for her character, as FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 will still see her question her identity, especially considering her ex-wife taking the kids. Showrunner David Hudgins teased this last month, adding that Sternberg’s character will have to make “a big decision” towards the end of the season about “exactly who I am and what I want to do and what makes me happy.”

Barnes & Remy’s Conflict Goes Way Back

Ever since Remy took over as unit leader in FBI: Most Wanted following Jess’ (Julian McMahon) death, he and Barnes have bickered on several occasions. Although Sternberg admittedly has no idea why the duo quarrel like they do, she enjoys playing the conflict. The TV star also recounts:

“We had those moments where I was missing Jess, and I wasn’t invited on a helicopter ride for the takedown and I took that personally. I was like, Jess would never do something like this.”

As teased previously, the fourth episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 centers on the team investigating a scam call center where Barnes receives a distressing call from a young girl. Barnes' insubordination is also hinted at in the episode’s synopsis, which reads:

"As Barnes adjusts to living without her children full-time, she and Remy butt heads when she disregards his direct orders and investigates a scam call center from where she received a distressing call from a young girl."

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 airs on Tuesdays on CBS.