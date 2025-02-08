Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 10.The "oner," also known as a "long take" or "continuous shot," is an ambitious and immersive camera technique that pulls the audience into the experience alongside the characters, never cutting away. It's one of the most collaborative shots, requiring the cast and crew to work in perfect sync. While many shows have executed it successfully — memorable examples include True Detective, Barry, and The Haunting of Hill House — it’s a much bigger challenge on network TV, especially considering the time constraints and other limitations broadcast shows face compared to cable. That’s what makes the recent FBI: Most Wanted episode, "Ars Moriendi," all the more impressive. In its six-season run, FBI: Most Wanted delivers one of its most epic openings: a nearly six-minute long take that sets the tone for a high-stakes, heart-pounding episode. It’s a mesmerizing action sequence you’ll want to witness for yourself—and one you’ll likely watch again and again.

'FBI: Most Wanted' Pulled Off a Nearly Six Minute Oner To Open Season 6, Episode 10 "Ars Moriendi"