Rarely does the Fugitive Task Force hang out if it's not work-related. While they do spend time together, it's usually in their mobile bullpen as they chase fugitives all over the country. FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 10, "Ars Moriendi," is atypical in the sense that instead of having a case escalated to them, the task force stumbles onto one when they witness a murder, and the killer tries to take them out when they intervene. CBS released a sneak peek of the February 4 episode, which teases the period before the murder. The team grabs brunch while on a sabbatical from another case, and we get some updates on some team members' personal lives. Below is the official logline previewing the general episode arcs.

"After witnessing a murder in broad daylight, the Fugitive Task Force must hunt down a team of killers competing in a twisted online game. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby struggle to get on the same page."

The Fugitive Task Force Takes a Short Breather

In the video above, the team is eating at a diner and doesn't seem to be in a rush. They crack some jokes, and Remy proves to be the king of dad jokes. It is also revealed that Nina won't be in the episode as she asked for a week off to visit family in Houston. Nina's relationship with her family has been a central arc in the character's journey in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6. Meanwhile, Cheryl is single now and back on the market. She gets a message from her mom, and it's a dating app specifically for lesbians. Despite the good intent meant by the gesture, Cheryl is a little weirded out.

But even in this perceived calmness, the team is always on the clock. They were waiting for a suspect who set to arrive in ten minutes, so they need to leave. Remy heads out first and gets the cheque. He calls Abby on his way out, but she's unavailable, so he leaves her a message revealing he left her a gift. Remy and Abby's relationship is currently going through some problems as they struggle to sync their busy lives. This scene takes place before the team is embroiled in a game of cat and mouse with players in an online game who are killing people in the real world for entertainment. The team is drawn into it when Remy witnesses the murder after leaving the diner, and the killer tries to take Remy out. They take the case from the local police department and decide to catch the perp themselves. Will they succeed or become players in this game?

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays to watch new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.