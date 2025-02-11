The disappearance of a fourteen-year-old girl, Brianne, from her bedroom sends the Fugitive Task Force to Philadelphia in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 11, "Do You Realize??" A mere disappearance would not warrant the team's attention, but the circumstances behind the disappearance raise some questions. According to the logline for the February 11 episode, the girl was living with a foster family, and both parents were gruesomely murdered. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, showing the team trying to piece together clues about who would have taken the girl and why. They have ruled nothing out, and she could be the homicide suspect. The synopsis leads as follows:

"The Fugitive Task Force is sent on a hunt in Philadelphia to investigate a double homicide and the abduction of a 14-year-old girl in the foster care system. Meanwhile, Ray’s (Edwin Hodge) father is hospitalized after an accident while helping out around the house."

Who Killed the Bedfords and Where's Brianne?

The team is at the crime scene in the video above, and they immediately address the details that do not add up. If kidnapping Brianne was the goal, why kill her foster parents so gruesomely? Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) thinks this indicates a vendetta rather than a mere kidnapping. "This is all about payback. Settling a score," she says. Remy (Dylan McDermott) interviews Brianne's child advocate, who the team learns is different from a caseworker. The child advocate claims Brianne is a good child and would not just run away.

Still, the team leans into a more criminal mode of disappearance, given the struggle in Brianne's room and the fact that she left her phone behind. "No teenager can exist without her phone. Neither can I, for that matter," Remy says. Brianne's child advocate points them in another direction by offering details about Brianne's biological mother. "Brianne's mother has had custody and then lost it again and again," she says. When asked if Brianne's mother could have abducted her, "I think addicts are capable of anything," she says. Brianne's mother seems like the perfect suspect with her addiction history, and this would explain the killing of the foster parents.

Whether that's true remains to be seen, but you can tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 11, to watch "Do You Realize??" and find out. The episode was written by Wendy West and Bryce Cracknell and directed by Milena Govich. It will be available to stream on Paramount+ alongside other past episodes the day after it airs.