FBI: Most Wanted is back, and new cases about some of the most twisted unsubs on the FBI's radar are back, too. The next hunt splits the Fugitive Task Force's attention, where killers engage in a twisted game of murder. In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 11, "Ars Moriendi," the team is shocked when a daylight murder they witness turns out to be a small piece in a much bigger picture involving an online game played in the real world. The logline below for the February 4 episode previews this arc and teases some focus on Remy's (Dylan McDermott) life as his relationship with Abby (Susan Misner) is explored.

"After witnessing a murder in broad daylight, the task force must hunt down a team of killers competing in a twisted online game; Remy and Abby struggle to get on the same page."

The Fugitive Task Force Hunts Down Players in a Twisted Online Game

Online streaming has gained popularity in the past few years, with every platform worth its salt introducing the feature. The problem is that competition has risen exponentially, and people will do whatever they can to keep eyes on their stream for as long as possible. In the video above, the task force watches a live of a different nature involving murder. Contrary to events on shows like Squid Game, victims enlisted in this game do not have an option, as the video shows one getting kidnapped. While the chat goes crazy watching people get murdered, law enforcement picks up the dead bodies. "This is disgusting," Remy says.

A race against time begins as the Fugitive Task Force tries to stop more murders by catching the offender before they kill more people or inspire others to join the twisted game. "We need to find these psychos before this game gets any more players," Remy says. Will the team be lucky and find the offender, or did they just play into their plan? Could their murders be the next entertainment on the stream? Whatever happens, there are varying feelings from the chat, and someone would undoubtedly enjoy seeing the team getting wiped out.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 8, "The Electric Company," revealed some significant issues in Remy and Abby's relationship. While they seemed to enjoy each other's company, distance was an issue since it ate into their alone time. "Aris Moriendi" revisits this arc and charts the course of what happens next. Will they move in together or decide to go their separate ways?

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays to catch new FBI: Most Wanted episodes and see how these arcs play out. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.