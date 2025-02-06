After witnessing a twisted game of murder, the Fugitive Task Force is ready for something different. Everyone is back together in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 11, "Do You Realize?" as Nina (Shantel Vansanten) returns from Texas, and it is not a moment too late because a child has been taken. The hunt takes the team to Pennsylvania, where two people in Philadelphia have been killed and a teenage girl taken. As teased in the logline below, the case has ties to the foster care system. Meanwhile, Ray's (Edwin Hodge) father has some medical issues. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, which shows the team's effort to find the missing girl and prevent further killings.

"The Fugitive Task Force is sent on a hunt in Philadelphia to investigate a double homicide and the abduction of a 14-year-old girl in the foster care system. Meanwhile, Ray’s father is hospitalized after an accident while helping out around the house."

Evidence from a Murder and Kidnapping Scene Tells a Personal Story

The video above previews the case's particulars. As the Fugitive Task Force arrives at the crime scene, the coroner takes out the bodies of two adults who were killed by an unknown assailant and a fourteen-year-old girl taken from her bed. Investigations reveal something personal about the murders. "This is all about payback. Settling a score," Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) says. The deceased were shot at close range, hinting that this was not a professional hit. Signs of torture tell an even more personal story as if the killer knew them and wanted to see them suffer. As the hunt continues, the teams uncover a kidnapping in progress, and on arriving, the kidnapper is prepared.

"Do You Realize" circles back to Ray's personal life. Ray Sr (Steven Williams) is back, and trouble comes from a different place this time. He was last seen in Episode 2, "Varsity Blues," and Cora (Caroline Harris) felt like Ray and his father were putting too much pressure on Caleb. In this episode, he helps out with some renovations around the house, resulting in an accident that lands him in the hospital. It's unclear how serious the accident is.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 p.m. ET to watch the episode and see how Ray deals with this latest problem. "Do You Realize" was written by Wendy West and Bryce Cracknell and directed by Milena Govich. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+.