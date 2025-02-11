Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) is in for a reunion in the upcoming episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, though it won't be under the happiest of circumstances. Collider can exclusively preview Episode 12 with a set of three new images that welcome back the supervisory special agent's old flame, Judge April Brooks, played by Wendy Moniz. Last appearing in Season 4, when she made the difficult decision to part from the officer, she's back in the fold when the Fugitive Task Force is called in to respond to a new case that directly involves her. It'll be an emotionally devastating reunion for the two, as the images show Remy doing his best to be there for her in her time of need throughout the entire process.

The episode in question, titled "68 Seconds," will see Remy bring in the squad when April is assaulted by a serial rapist. As they look to track the perpetrator down, he's left to comfort her while she recovers from the traumatic encounter. Moniz, who has a long history on the small screen between The Guardian, Nash Bridges, and, most recently, Taylor Sheridan's megahit Yellowstone, only appeared in four episodes of Most Wanted before now, but she and McDermott's characters formed a tight connection at the time that was only undone by the latter's dedication to the job. If the images show anything, it's that he still deeply cares about her, even if her leaving him made for about the worst Thanksgiving ever.

This all comes as he's looking to the future in his current relationship with Abby (Susan Misner). Fractures have been forming in their own relationship as their work has kept them in completely different worlds, but things are about to clear up as her case in New York is finally winding down. Remy's ready to take the next step with her, though the sudden reappearance of April in his life will require a delicate balance, at least for the moment. It's also a reminder of the challenges he and Abby still have left to face together, considering the differences in their careers are what ultimately drove a wedge between him and April.

What Is Happening on 'FBI: Most Wanted' Tonight?