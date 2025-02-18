FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 12, "68 Seconds," is very personal for Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) for two reasons. First, his ex-girlfriend is targeted by a serial rapist, and after the assault, Remy is ready to burn everything to the ground while searching for the culprit. Secondly, according to the official logline below, he decides to take the next step in his relationship with his current girlfriend, Abby (Susan Misner). When the assault on April (Wendy Moniz) occurs, there is a jurisdiction problem as a local PD detective takes the case, but Remy wants to be the one to bring the culprit to justice. CBS released a sneak peek of the February 18 episode, which shows Remy and the Detective going head-to-head over whom the case belongs.

"Remy calls in the Fugitive Task Force after ex-girlfriend judge April Brooks is assaulted by a serial rapist. Meanwhile, Remy decides to take the next step in his relationship with Abby after her case in New York winds down."

Remy Fights for a Personal Case

"Alright, I'm taking this personal, Isobel. But April isn't the only one. I want my team. We're gonna nail this bastard to the wall," Remy talks to Isobel (Alana De La Garza) on the phone when the video above begins. Remy shows up in a personal capacity to support April, but after looking into the case, it seems the rapist has done this before. Despite the extensive number of victims, this is not a case that is suitable for the Fugitive Task Force since their target is unknown and is not on the run while committing more crimes. The task force is handed the case, which leads to a fight for superiority between Remy and the detective assigned to it.

"You talked to the campus police about my case? Who the hell do you think you are?" the detective confronts Remy after learning that the case is no longer his. Both men step outside April's room as voices begin being raised. Remy describes an assault, laying it thick to the detective on the particulars. "But that wasn't yesterday, that was three months ago," Remy reveals that he's not talking about April's case. The detective has numerous unsolved cases of a similar nature that he's not even begun working on. "You have no idea if these rapes are connected," he claims. "You know how we'd know dumbass? If you'd tested the DNA," Remy outsmarts him. Despite the detective's protests, Remy remains adamant about the case.

Tune in to CBS tonight to watch Remy keep his promise to April when "68 Seconds" airs on CBS at 10 p.m. ET. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.