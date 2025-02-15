Everything will become quite personal for Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 12, "68 Seconds." According to the logline below, the week's case connects to Remy through his ex-girlfriend, Judge April Brooks (Wendy Moniz). When April's assaulted by a serial rapist, the Fugitive Task Force jumps into action to catch the culprit and bring him to justice, giving some closure to his victims and preventing the making of more. In his private life, Remy also decides on his relationship with Abby (Susan Misner) following months of contemplation. CBS released a sneak peek of the February 18 episode, which shows the hunt for the rapist following unfortunate events.

"Remy calls in the Fugitive Task Force after ex-girlfriend judge April Brooks is assaulted by a serial rapist. Meanwhile, Remy decides to take the next step in his relationship with Abby after her case in New York winds down."

Remy Tackles Multiple Problems in 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6, Episode 12

"He put a knife to her throat, duct taped her, and threw her in the van," Remy says when the video above begins, previewing the week's case. Images of the actions described flash through the screen before a battered April pleads with Remy. "Find him," she says. Remy promises to, and the Fugitive Task Force dives into the case. "He has a favored hunting ground," Remy says as the suspect is seen spying on some college-level women, teasing more victims of his twisted actions. "We need to find him," Remy says as the video concludes. Working personal cases like these usually results in emotionally-fueled hunts, making for thrilling episodes.

Early in the season, showrunner David Hudgins presented the challenge in Remy's relationship with Abby. "The long-distance thing is working, but there’s also a sense that Remy knows—I think that he needs to take another step because he does love her, and it’s the struggle that he’s always had that it’s hard for him to put anything else above work," he said. In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 8, “The Electric Company,” the couple's distance grew wider as their schedules prevented them from spending time together. "68 Seconds" teases a final decision as Abby's case in New York wraps up, prompting Remy to choose to let her go or stay. "It reaches an inflection point about halfway through the season, and I don’t want to spoil what happens, but there’s big things ahead for Remy and Abby," Hudgins teased.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 18, at 10 p.m. ET to watch the episode written by Elizabeth Rinehart and directed by Sharon Lewis.