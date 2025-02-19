After a slow, methodic episode of hunting down a depraved sex offender, the Fugitive Task Force is ready for a proper hunt involving all the bells and whistles. The next one takes them to Virginia, where college students have died under alarming circumstances. In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 13, "Greek Tragedy," the team unearths a twisted drug operation involving a drug dealer who's using college students to cook. CBS released a sneak peek from the February 25 episode, which teases the events in the episode when a restless drug dealer wreaks havoc on campus. The official logline below teases a revisiting of Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and Ethan's (Michael Raymond-James) dynamic post-breakup.

When two sorority sisters are found stabbed to death in their off-campus home, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Virginia to hunt down the suspect before more killings occur. Meanwhile, Hana agrees to meet with Ethan after he asks her for help with his latest troubles.

A Drug Dealer Finds Easy Marks in College Students on 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6, Episode 13.

"How do a couple of college kids get mixed up with a thug like this?" Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) wonders when the video above begins. Their target is a "mid-level" drug dealer, and he's quite dangerous. He holds some students hostage and forces them to make drugs for him. "I'm gonna kill every one of you," he says, threatening someone with a knife. And if the Fugitive Task Force is on him, he's more than willing to follow through on his threat. A race against time begins when it becomes clear that things could worsen if something is not done quickly.

The investigation and subsequent showdown take the team deep into the lives of college students as they try to piece together a case and figure some things out. It's a lot to sift through, from unkempt dwellings to late-night parties. A college campus is also not an ideal place to have a maniac running around with a gun due to the potential number of casualties. Meanwhile, Hana and Ethan's breakup is revisited when something comes up, and he needs her help. Is this an opportunity to rekindle their relationship, or will it cement their reasons for breaking up?

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 25, to watch the episode written by Ryan Causey and directed by Ludo Littee. New episodes debut live on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime, and past episodes are available to stream on the platform.