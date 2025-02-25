Getting into a sorority or fraternity is seen as an important rite of passage in the American college experience. It gives students access to people and places they might otherwise never have had access to during their entire school period. However, there can be severe downsides, especially with the pledging process and some activities inside these systems. In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 13, "Greek Tragedy," the Fugitive Task Force's next hunt takes them to Virginia to hunt a killer when two sorority sisters are killed. According to the logline below, the sisters are stabbed to death. CBS released a sneak peek of the February 25 episode, which shows Ray (Edwin Hodge) and Sheryl (Roxy Sternberg) in the middle of the investigation, and their interviewee raises the alarm about the Greek system.

"When two sorority sisters are found stabbed to death in their off-campus home, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Virginia to hunt down the suspect before more killings occur. Meanwhile, Hana agrees to meet with Ethan after he asks her for help with his latest troubles."

A Tragedy Exposes Foundational Problems

The video above shows Ray and Sheryl interviewing an administrator on the college campus. "This is a college campus. We receive credible accusations of sexual assault almost every weekend," she says, revealing the troubling stats around sexual assault in the school. This situation is a little different since the suspect tied their victims and threatened them with a knife. The administrator reveals that the story has captured the country's attention. Phone calls have started coming in, including from divisive political commentators like Megyn Kelly, who called her cellphone "live on air."

"Xanax has become very popular especially on fraternity realm. They like to mix with alcohol. It turns them into these preppy little zombies ― blacked out but still able to party," she explains when asked what could account for one of the victims' toxicology findings. "If it were up to me, I'd ban the entire Greek system. It's a liability nightmare," she adds. The interviewee doesn't exactly crack the case, but it fills in some gaps for the team. The administrator agrees to offer any help that might be needed.

Will the Fugitive Task Force find the killer before they strike again? Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays to watch new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted and see the team crack some very hard cases. You can stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.