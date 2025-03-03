When the FBI franchise returns next week, on March 11, after a one-week exemption, FBI: Most Wanted will air its landmark one-hundredth episode. Titled "100%," FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 14 puts Hana's (Keisha Castle-Hughes) life at risk when she and several other people are held hostage at a VA hospital, according to the logline below. The Fugitive Task Force pauses the hunt when one of their own needs their help, and they begin rescue efforts. CBS released a sneak peek of this monumental episode, which shows Hana and Ethan (Michael Raymond-James) being held hostage by a veteran at the end of their line. A race against time begins when the hostage-taker starts the clock on their demands or they'll shoot and kill Hana.

"While helping Ethan seek treatment at a VA Hospital, Hana puts out an SOS to the Fugitive Task Force when she is among those taken hostage by an enraged veteran."

Ethan and Hana Are Taken Hostage in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 14

"What kind of sick person holding four people hostage, including one of yours?" the officer in charge of the scene says when the task force arrives. There seems to be a jurisdiction problem as everyone wants the case, but Sheryll (Roxy Sternberg) plants her feet on the ground. "You're out. This is my team member and my command," she says. Meanwhile, the veteran holding everyone hostage sends a message. "You have thirty minutes or I shoot your friend," they say while pointing the gun at Hana. Given how hysterical they are, Ray (Edwin Hodge) has no option but to breach, but was that move anticipated and accounted for? An explosion at the door seems to suggest so.

This storyline carries over from FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 13 "Greek Tragedy," in which Hana learned that Ethan was addicted to pain meds. After an accident during an exercise in his military days, Ethan was prescribed some pills for his back, and he's never been able to get off them. He promised to get clean at the VA, which is how they find themselves being held hostage. Ethan also admitted his love for Hana, but she never responded, leaving unfinished business between them.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, March 11 to watch "100%" and see what happens. The episode, written by Wendy West and Jon-Alexander Genson and directed by Ken Girotti will air at 10 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount+ alongside past episodes.

