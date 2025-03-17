Most fugitives on FBI: Most Wanted make it easy for the team to catch them because of the choice of weaponry. Guns are a bit straightforward, while regular items become harder to trace. The Fugitive Task Force deals with an instance of this in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 15, "Four Bodies," where they hunt down a killer with a surprising weapon. According to the logline for the March 18 episode, the killer has ties to a radical feminist group. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode previewing the case. It reveals that the killer has been targeting people at night and killing them using an aluminum knitting needle. Meanwhile, FBI's Stuart Scola (John Boyd) appears.

"A string of late-night murders with the same M.O. sends the Fugitive Task Force on a hunt for a serial killer with ties to a radical feminist group. Meanwhile, Nina’s (Shantel VanSanten) sister asks her for a big favor, causing a strain on Scola and Nina’s relationship."

The Team Hunts a Radical Killer in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 15

"He was murdered using an aluminum knitting needle," Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) says when the video above begins. It shows a male victim who was killed by a single stab into his torso using the said needle. Meanwhile, Remy (Dylan McDermott) is back in the country and takes charge of the case. "That's an odd choice for a murder weapon," he says. "He murdered four people in the last month," Remy adds as the killer is seen killing another person late at night in a deserted area. "He's got an arsenal of knitting needles here," Barnes says as the team's hunt takes them to the killer's lair. "We have a serial killer," Remy says. Will they all make it out or join the string of knitting needle murders?

Meanwhile, the episode revisits Nina's complex relationship with her family. The logline teases a big favor, but it's unclear what that is. VanSanten told TV Insider that the show will explore Nina's childhood to flesh her out. "We will dive into it further in this season, and we’ll get to find out more about Nina and kind of peel away the onion of different layers that have been there for Nina and why she is the way she is," the actress said.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET to catch new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted's sixth and final season. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.