In the next FBI: Most Wanted episode, airing on Tuesday, April 1, the Fugitive Task Force deals with a killer using a biochemical weapon. The team gets in on the action when seemingly unrelated people die from poison in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 15, "Toxic Behavior." Their investigation reveals a sinister plan in motion, targeting people through poisoned water. "The Fugitive Task force is called in to connect a series of random poisonings before more lives are lost. Meanwhile, Remy (Dylan McDermott) and Abby (Susan Misner) take on a new project," reads the official logline, previewing the case and also teasing a development in Remy and Abby's relationship after their trip to Italy. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode that previews the case and the team's efforts to solve it and stop more people from dying, as the suspect's goals grow and he targets victims in the thousands.

There are already two victims, as revealed by the video below. The speed of death after being poisoned varies depending on the potency of the poison. Upon analyzing the suspect, the team realizes he gets off on watching his victims die slow, painful deaths. To add urgency to the case, they learn that their suspect plans on creating an even bigger mass casualty event by poisoning a water tower. If he succeeds, the water could kill thousands of people. A race against time begins to stop him before he succeeds.

'FBI: Most Wanted' Ends After Six Seasons

FBI: Most Wanted won't air new episodes next season following its cancellation. The show ends in two months, with a series finale date already set. The final hunt involves an attempt to stop a terror attack. In the series finale, titled "The Circle Game," the Fugitive Task Force hunts down a rogue government operative planning a domestic terror attack," reads the official logline. The series finale airs on Tuesday, May 20, at 10 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted stars McDermott (Remy Scott), Roxy Sternbeg (Sheryll Barnes), Keisha Castle Hughes (Hana Gibson), Edwin Hodge (Ray Cannon), and Shantel VanSanten (Nina Chase). The first scripted spin-off in the FBI universe, the show is executive produced by Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Ken Girotti, Paul Cabbad, McDermott and Peter Jankowski, with Hudgins serving as the showrunner. "Toxic Behavior" was written by Elizabeth Rinehart and directed by Craig Langus.

Stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US and stay tuned to Collider for more updates as the series finale approaches.