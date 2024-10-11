FBI: Most Wanted returns to our screens on October 15, but the hype is already building for the following week's episode, entitled "Varsity Blues", which is set to bring Alana De La Garza into the series in a guest role, as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille alongside series star Dylan McDermott. The episode sees the Fugitive Task Force called in to assist in hunting down a teen from New Jersey who has vanished in the wake of his classmate's recent suicide, a case in which he is believed to have a connection.

On top of that, Cora is getting worried about the sheer amount of pressure being placed on Caleb by Ray and his father, so she'll need to deal with that as quickly as she can. The episode will air at 10pm on Tuesday, October 22 on CBS and will be streaming live on Paramount+ with Showtime. The episode is written by Richard Sweren and is directed by Don McCutcheon

'FBI: Most Wanted' Leads Will Be Appearing Less Frequently Amid Budget Cuts

Season 6 is bringing back the core team around McDermott with Keisha Castle-Hughes in the role of Hana Bison, Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, and Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase and, of course, there will be plenty of guest stars joining the show through the course of the season. McDermott took over as the series lead in place of Julian McMahon back in 2022 and is continuing to run with his turn as Remy Scott, earning heaps of praise thus far and helping Most Wanted stand out in all the best ways, alongside his excellent team.

One slight hiccup for this season, however, is the issue of budget cuts which are affecting the series. Although there's been welcome stability following the upheaval of Season 5, which saw the high-profile departure of Alexa Davalos, there is an exception. Both this spin-off and the main FBI series will see their regular stars appear in two fewer episodes than in seasons past. It's a cost-cutting measure by CBS which isn't to dissimilar to what NBC implemented with Dick Wolf's successful One Chicago universe, designed to keep the shows on the air.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 premieres on CBS on October 15 at 10pm with new episodes following every Tuesday. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the franchise's new seasons as they near their premieres next week.

FBI: Most Wanted It follows the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Release Date January 7, 2020 Creator Cast Alexa Davalos , Julian McMahon , Dylan McDermott , Roxy Sternberg , Keisha Castle-Hughes Edwin Hodge , YaYa Gosselin , Kellan Lutz , Miguel Gomez , Nathaniel Arcand , Shantel VanSanten , Jennifer Landon , Alana de la Garza , Fedna Jacquet , Terry O'Quinn , Lorne Cardinal , Irene Bedard , Rebecca Brooksher , Caroline Harris , Taylor Cooper , Tonye Patano , Oriana Bustamante , Rachel York , James Carpinello , Wendy Moniz Main Genre Crime Seasons 6 Writers René Balcer Creator(s) René Balcer Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Peacock Showrunner René Balcer Character(s) Sheryll Barnes , Hana Gibson , Kristin Gaines , SSA Jess LaCroix , SSA Remy Scott , Ray Cannon , Natalia Tali LaCroix , Kenny Crosby , Ivan Ortiz , Clinton Skye , Nina Chase , Sarah Allen , Isobel Castille , Charlotte Gaines , Byron LaCroix , Nelson Skye , Marilou Skye , Claire Scott , Cora Love , Zadie , Susan Mama B Barnes , Ingrid Vargas , Marie Smith , Hugh Holt , Judge April Brooks Expand

