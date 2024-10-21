With every technological advancement comes the opportunity for humanity to make great strides in solving problems that have plagued us since immemorial. While technology has allowed us to do a lot of good, it has also presented new and unique issues, such that we're playing catch-up. Artificial Intelligence is the new kid on the block, and in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 2, "Varsity Blues," the Fly Team faces the worst-case scenario with AI. Per the official logline below, the team looks for a teen connected to a classmate who died by suicide. The episode's promo previews what they are up against as doctored videos surface online and throw them off their game.

"The Fugitive Task Force is called in to hunt down a missing teen from New Jersey who has a connection to a classmate’s recent suicide. Meanwhile, Cora feels Ray and his father are putting too much pressure on Caleb."

The Fly Team Battles AI In 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6, Episode 2.

"The FBI has determined that no crime was committed," Remy watches himself give a briefing in a video uploaded online when the promo video begins. "What the hell is going on?" he asks as he stares in disbelief at the man who looks and sounds like him. "That's not me," he adds. The situation is so dire that Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille pays the team a visit from FBI. "The video has gone viral," she says. The team discovers that AI was used to recreate Remy's voice and appearance to misdirect and confuse. This ties in directly to the case they are investigating of a teenager who is connected to a classmate's suicide.

Kids are well adapted to technology these days, and per the promo, it seems it has landed in the hands of kids that one would not want something this powerful to land on. It can be twisted to introduce a whole new angle to bullying, a rampant problem with kids. When Photoshop first entered the cultural zeitgeist, manipulated explicit images of people began being used as blackmail material. Even the best Photoshop work pales compared to what AI can do nowadays. "We need to find these punks before it's too late," Remy says as the promo ends.

Will they reverse some of the damage these kids have done? Find out in an all-new episode of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS on Tuesday, October 22. Catch up on Paramount+.

