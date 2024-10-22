The Fly Team rarely deals with teenage unsubs, but when they do, ther unsubs are as depraved as the rest that they deal with. In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 2, "Varsity Blues," the team searches for a missing teen who might be connected to a suicide per the official logline below. However, they discover a deeper story when their investigation leads to the world of Artificial Intelligence. Meanwhile, Cora realizes that Ray and his dad are pressuring Caleb to follow the steps they think he should. CBS released some sneak peek videos from the episode that find the team investigating several teenagers as well as Cora standing up for her son.

"The Fugitive Task Force is called in to hunt down a missing teen from New Jersey who has a connection to a classmate’s recent suicide. Meanwhile, Cora feels Ray and his father are putting too much pressure on Caleb."

Teens Are Nowhere To Be Found in 'FBI: Most Wanted'

"Zach Starowitz went missing yesterday in Madison, New Jersey; local PD asked for our assistance," Hana introduces the case to Remy, Nina, and Ray when one sneak peek begins. It's unusual for a teenager to disappear, and they kick around ideas about where he might be. "His car was abandoned at a local strip mall, and he is not responding to texts or calls from his parents," Hana adds, revealing the concerning situation behind the disappearance. The team disperses as they chase down different leads.

In another clip, Nina and Remy interview a woman whose daughter, Brooke, is a person of interest in Zach's case. Brooke's mother says her daughter is camping with a new friend. Remy and Nina dig for more information, but Brooke's mom seems to have only vague answers. Either she is covering for her daughter, or she was lied to, but in any case, something weird is going on. The duo leaves without much information.

A third clip shows Ray, his dad, Cora, and Caleb having dinner. The dinner conversation includes Caleb's new high school football team position. Ray questions him about some gameplay, but Caleb can't remember details and Cora shuts down the conversation. Ray's dad chimes in and adds more food to Caleb's plate before pivoting to some football diatribe. Ray's dad reminisces about his son's day of glory on the football field. Caleb seems intrigued by the story until it becomes a lesson for him. Cora notices her son's discomfort with the critiques lodged at him. "Guys, can we stop, please? It's his first year of high school; he's got more than enough on his plate," Cora says. Her plea is turned into yet another football joke.

Are they putting too much pressure on Caleb? Does he even like playing football?

