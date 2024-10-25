FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 will return with Episode 3, “White Buffalo,” on Tuesday, October 29, but before then, fans can get a sense of what will go down with the task force thanks to the newly released plot details. The police procedural series is the first spin-off from Dick Wolf's FBI and launched on January 7, 2020. Now in its sixth season, which premiered on October 15, 2024, FBI: Most Wanted sees the continued action of New York’s Fugitive Task Force led by Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) and starring Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon and Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase.

In the upcoming “White Buffalo” episode, the fugitive task force hunts down young climate activists after a simple act of defiance turns deadly. The episode will see FBI’s John Boyd guest star as Special Agent Stuart Scola, with John Finn and Hannah Adrian appearing as Nina’s father and sister, Jackson and Tink Chase. The chapter’s storyline is described as such:

“After a simple act of defiance by a couple of young climate activists goes south, the Fugitive Task Force works to hunt them down before their plans take a devastating turn. Meanwhile, Nina and Scola face family drama when they host her father and sister after they come to town.”

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 6 Will Show More of Nina’s Family

With FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 3 featuring Nina’s father and sister, fans will recall when showrunner David Hudgins hinted at the drama in store for Nina given her family’s visit from Houston. As she tries to handle them, she also has her baby and Scola to deal with, while her dad fails to hide his disapproval of the idea of his daughter not being married to the FBI character yet. Hudgins teased:

“There’s kind of a blow-up, and it leads to a story with Nina dealing with her family, her father, and her sister, in addition to Scola and the baby. [Her father’s] this crusty old Houston guy who’s very loving, yet he can’t change his stripes. The idea that Nina and Scola aren’t married doesn’t sit well with him. “When are you going to put a ring on it?”

In addition to the family fiasco, fans should expect less romance between Nina and Scola in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 as they settle into a rhythm as a family. Besides, the installment will focus more on Nina’s family, as Hudgins previously shared:

“What we wanted to do with Nina this year is, rather than kind of the opposite of Remy, rather than exploring her romantic side, we're going to meet her family.”

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 3 will air on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS. You can catch up on Paramount+.