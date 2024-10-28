Does the end justify the means? Sometimes, it does; sometimes, it doesn't. It depends on the means; some means might be so bad that there can be no justification. In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 3, "White Buffalo," the Fugitive Task Force focuses on a couple of climate activists whose noble cause is tainted when something goes wrong. The episode's official logline below teases this arc, while the promo video previews the high-octane pursuit as the team prevents more damage and chaos. The October 29 episode also features an expected mini-crossover with FBI when Nina and Scola catch up with Nina's family.

"After a simple act of defiance by a couple of young climate activists goes south, the Fugitive Task Force works to hunt them down before their plans take a devastating turn. Meanwhile, Nina and Scola face family drama when they host her father and sister after they come to town."

Climate Activists Turn to Terrorists In 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6, Episode 3.

"Our climate activist just hijacked an oil tanker truck," Remy informs the team when the promo video above begins. His revelation teases an escalation to a situation they seemed to have been monitoring, and based on the scenes in the video, the activists don't seem to be joking. "You should be ready for anything with these two," Remy warns his team. Apart from being dedicated to their cause, the activists have a deeper connection as a couple. Whether this relationship developed before or after their climate endeavors is unknown, but it will affect how emotionally entangled they are. "The earth is doomed!" one of them says as she holds a civilian at gunpoint. The promo teases a lot of chaos as the activist infiltrates a crowded place.

Scola and Nina's situation is atypical in that they have a baby together but are not married, nor have they even committed that much to each other. It's an arrangement that works great for them, but it doesn't sit right with Nina's father and sister when they visit. Showrunner David Hudgins previously previewed the arc to TV Insider, saying,

“There’s kind of a blow-up, and it leads to a story with Nina dealing with her family, her father, and her sister, in addition to Scola and the baby. [Her father’s] this crusty old Houston guy who’s very loving, yet he can’t change his stripes. The idea that Nina and Scola aren’t married doesn’t sit well with him. 'When are you going to put a ring on it?'”

Watch "White Buffalo" on CBS on Tuesday, October 29.

