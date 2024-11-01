As the Fugitive Task Force has been dealing with various crimes in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, a core team member has been missing. Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) has been dealing with some personal issues, but it was not going to be forever. Barnes returns in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 4, "Pig Butchering," and clashes with Remy (Dylan McDermott) when she ignores his orders, per the official logline below. The promo video for the November 12 episode finds the team investigating possible cases of child labor and murder following Barnes' decision to pursue a peculiar call.

"As Barnes adjusts to living without with her children full time, she and Remy butt heads when she disregards his direct orders and investigates a scam call center from where she received a distressing call from a young girl."

Barnes Returns with a Bang in 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6, Episode 4.

"I got a call this morning from a seventeen-year-old girl. She claims she's being forced to work. I heard real fear in her voice," Barnes says when the promo video above begins. Scenes from the episode tease Barnes' current life, where her apartment is empty without her family. Meanwhile, the teen girl who claims her captors won't let her leave finds Sheryll's social media account and gets in touch. The girl seems to be working at a call center with several other teenagers. It's a serious situation because someone gets shot, and by the time the team finds the location, all they find is a dead body thrown in a dumpster. The team continues their hunt, hoping to prevent the worst-case scenario.

Barnes' return and her clash with Remy will give rise to a lot of drama. With her ex-wife taking the kids, she is emotionally in a very different state, which might explain why she ignores Remy's orders. Showrunner David Hudgins teased an identity crisis of the character in Season 6. "The story for Barnes this year is really one about identity. Who am I? First, she was a cop, then she was an agent, then she was a wife, then she was a mother, and now it’s sort of a bit of, who am I? What am I going to do post-divorce?" he said. Whether these actions are a liability remains to be seen, but with how Remy runs a tight ship, he won't forget. However, it won't be all negative, since the team is complete, and her coworkers have missed her.

Will Sheryll's actions strain her relationship with Remy? What are her plans regarding her family now that the marriage is over? Find out when "Pig Butchering" airs on CBS on Tuesday, November 12. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ before the FBIs return from a two-week hiatus on the said date.

