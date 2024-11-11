In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 4, "Pig Butchering," Special Agent Sheryll Barnes returns to the Fugitive Task Force, but nothing is like before. Barnes has been dealing with a messy family situation as she and her ex-wife chart a less turbulent path to ending their marriage. The children opted to go to DC with Charlotte, and according to the episode's logline below, Barnes is adjusting to an empty home. CBS released some sneak peeks from the November 12 episode that find Sheryll trying new things, some ill-advised and might have far-reaching repercussions. The episode's logline reads:

"As Barnes adjusts to living without with her children full time, she and Remy butt heads when she disregards his direct orders and investigates a scam call center from where she received a distressing call from a young girl."

The video below begins with Sheryll and Hana in the former's apartment. Without her family, Sheryll realizes she has a lot of space now and can place furniture however she wants. Yet, no configuration seems to satisfy her, as she would prefer everything to remain the same. Hana gets tired of moving things around and tries to get to the issue's root. Sheryll claims that she's good. "The kids love D.C., and you know, finally, I can do the things I always wanted to do," she claims. Meanwhile, she notices something else that needs moving, but not her briefcase, which needs unpacking.

Sheryll's World Is Not the Same in 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6, Episode 4 Sneak Peek

​​​​​​​In the second scene, Sheryll and Hana are talking about the peculiar call Sheryll received from a young girl who's being held at a call center. Hana has a theory about the entire debacle, where she thinks the call to Sheryll was also part of the scam known as pig butchering. Basically, the scam is to invest money in a scheme promising high returns, but when it comes time to withdraw, the account disappears with the legit and fake money. Sheryll has not informed her superiors about this case and wants to work on it without their approval.

The logline teases a tête-à-tête between Sheryll and Remy when she disregards his orders and works the case anyway. This behavior is atypical of Sheryll and speaks to her mental standing with such a huge change in her personal life. The unpacked briefcase signals her denial stage as if unpacking the briefcase makes everything real. But how long can she ignore reality, and with how significant consequences?

Tune in to "Pig Butchering" on Tuesday, November 12, at 10 PM ET. to see how Sheryll handles her new reality. Catch up on Paramount+.

