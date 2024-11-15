Going into a marriage with someone with kids carries a unique set of challenges; at some point, someone is confronted by one or more of these. Ray and Cora's marriage has been quite smooth, but everything can't always remain the same. In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 5, "Money Moves," problems arise when Caleb expresses interest in wanting to know his biological dad better. The logline below for the November 19 episode teases the week's case and the trouble coming for Ray and Cora. CBS also released some images that find the team in action while Ray tries to keep it together at home when Caleb's father visits.

"When a privately owned security corporation warehouse is robbed, the Fugitive Task Force is called in for assistance as the sophisticated team of thieves plan their next heist. Meanwhile, Ray and Cora wrestle with Caleb’s sudden desire to spend time with his biological father."

Parenting Drama Catches Up with Ray and Cora in 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6, Episode 5

Close

Ray could not be more excited about his marriage, but being a first-time parent has been challenging, as previewed by the awkward football conversation in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 2. "For Ray, it’s a little bit dicey. He’s never been a father before and now, all of a sudden, he’s a stepfather, not Caleb’s biological father," showrunner David Hudgins previously told TV Insider of the major conflict Ray deals with this season. He teased some more issues coming for the new family, saying,

"We’re going to meet Caleb’s biological father, and it causes some friction in the relationship. But really, Ray and Cora’s story this year is about parenting Caleb, who we’re going to find out maybe halfway through the season has got some issues that he’s dealing with, and they’re going to have to do some parenting."

Meanwhile, Barnes is back with the Fugitive Task Force, but her future is on shaky ground following an argument with Remy. "Money Moves" will test Barnes' hearing capabilities because Remy is not one to repeat himself. Roxy Sternberg previewed (via TV Insider) Barnes' actions going forward, saying,

“The way he said it—for sure, the way he said it on the day, I certainly felt that, and no one wants a warning because he said, if this happens again, you’re off the team. I feel like that’s going to have me on eggshells for a little bit. That’s going to have me watching my next moves. I can’t move freely now. So I think in some ways it will affect my work going forward when someone has a warning.”

Will Ray be able to overcome his latest challenges in his marriage? Will Remy and Barnes' altercation affect their work as they try to catch robbers? Watch "Money Moves" on CBS on Tuesday, November 19, to find out. Stream past episodes on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+