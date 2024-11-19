In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 5, "Money Moves," Ray deals with some family problems that arise when someone gets married to another person with children by a different person. It's a delicate balance to strike as they try to balance being a parent and avoiding overstepping, a problem that Ray finds himself dealing with in new sneak peeks from the episode. According to the logline below, the November 19 episode finds the Fugitive Task Force dealing with a peculiar warehouse. The sneak peeks preview Ray's family drama and the week's case.

"When a privately owned security corporation warehouse is robbed, the Fugitive Task Force is called in for assistance as the sophisticated team of thieves plan their next heist. Meanwhile, Ray and Cora wrestle with Caleb’s sudden desire to spend time with his biological father."

Ray's Family Drama Begins; A Shady Corporation Is Robbed in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 5

The first scene from the video above finds Cora and Caleb arguing about the latter's desire to spend time with his biological father. Caleb is frustrated because Cora promised he could spend time with his father, and when Ray returns from his run, he walks in on a heated argument. Caleb's behavior escalates, and he slams the door as he leaves the house. Ray tries to juggle what just happened and the bigger picture. Cora reveals she's concerned that Caleb's father will disappoint him because he's never been a decent father. Ray makes a case for letting Caleb see his dad but promises to provide Cora with a shoulder to lean on if it becomes too much.

Elsewhere, the team responds to a warehouse, where they learn of a secret logistics company that transports money and has just been robbed. According to an FBI detective, the company is contracted to move large sums of money and uses warehouses as storage locations. One of them was discovered and hit by robbers. The gang seems experienced, as they managed to bypass all security protocols instituted by the company.

The team continues with their investigation, and Ray and Sheryll follow some leads. Ray opens up about his family troubles, and Sheryll commends him for being mature about the whole situation. Most stepfathers would ensure their kids don't associate with their biological fathers, especially ones with a bad reputation like Caleb's. Their lead pans out as they learn that the robbers stole some steel-cutting equipment from another location.

Tune in to "Money Moves" on CBS on Tuesday, November 19, to find out how Cora and Ray deal with this situation and how the money "moved." Catch up on Paramount+.

