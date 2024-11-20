The next hunt takes the Fugitive Task Force deep into the world of beauty competitions and pageantry. Despite being a very niche area, the stakes in these competitions are very high, and in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 6, "Pageantry," they are high enough for someone to kill. The logline for the December 3 episode finds the team heading to Philadelphia, where everything takes place. Meanwhile, Hana has reservations about Ethan's behavior. CBS released some images from the episode that find the team hard at work to catch the killer before they strike again.

"When an international beauty queen is killed on live television, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Philadelphia to hunt down the killer. Meanwhile, Hana senses that Ethan is hiding something."

The Team Tackles a Cunning Killer in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 6.

The beauty queen's death is just the beginning of this crisis that the team responds to. Their investigation takes them to the highest places in the US government as the president is targeted by a killer who camouflages and moves faster than law enforcement can manage to catch up with. The Fugitive Task Force specializes in these kinds of offenders, and a race against time begins when they realize the killer has a more sinister endgame in play.

The episode also promises a bigger focus on Hana's private life. It seems after the budget cuts affecting most Dick Wolf shows, they opted to do character-centric episodes. Much of Hana's relationship with Ethan has been playing in the background. In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 4, the show touched on it in a conversation between Hana and Sheryll. The former expressed some reservations about making things more official and permanent with Ethan. It seems she might have had a good reason because her senses tell her Ethan is hiding something. Now, of course, this could be her paranoia at work, but she won't realize it until everything plays out.

The FBIs go on a two-week hiatus ending Tuesday, December 3, with new episodes from all three shows. Later, they will also go on a holiday break before resuming on January 28. Apart from the return date, nothing has changed schedule-wise, with the shows continuing their tradition of occupying CBS' Tuesday primetime programming.

Tune in to "Pageantry" on Tuesday, December 3, to see how this storyline plays out and what the connection between the dead beauty queen and the plot to assassinate the president is. Catch up on Paramount+ before new episodes return.

