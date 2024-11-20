The next security threat the Fugitive Task Force deals with could destabilize the country if the offender is to succeed. In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 6, "Pageantry," the team heads to Philadelphia, where a beauty pageant was killed, and their search for the killer exposes another imminent threat. According to the logline below, everything starts with a beauty competition and later escalates to the highest office on the land. A sneak peek of the episode from a promo video released by the network previews someone akin to The Jackal, who the Fugitive Task Force tries to keep up with as she makes her way into the president's inner circle with the intent of killing him.

"When an international beauty queen is killed on live television, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Philadelphia to hunt down the killer. Meanwhile, Hana senses that Ethan is hiding something."

The Task Force Hunts Down a Seasoned Assassin in 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6, Episode 6.

The video above previews their next target, who appears to have gained entry into the president's security detail. Caroline Day plays a seasoned assassin whose mission is to kill the President of the United States. She uses disguises to keep herself ahead of law enforcement. Her hits are fast and efficient and can be executed anywhere. Before anyone knows, she moves on and assumes another identity. She is typically hired by people who want another person dead, and someone wants the president dead. The Task Force races against time to apprehend her before she succeeds. A showdown happens at a stadium as a gunfight ensues with the assassin bent on killing their target and the FBI and Secret Service bent on making sure she fails.

The episode also explores what's happening in Hana's personal life as her relationship with Ethan is revisited. Hana previously had reservations about how serious she wanted the relationship to become. In "Pageantry," her instincts tell her that Ethan is hiding something. It is unclear what it is, but whatever she discovers will affect her relationship with him and its longevity.

The FBIs return on December 3 after a two-week hiatus. Later, they will go on a midseason break and return on Tuesday, January 28. Apart from the return date, nothing has changed schedule-wise, with the shows continuing their tradition of occupying CBS' Tuesday primetime programming.

Tune in to CBS to watch "Pageantry" in two weeks and catch up on past episodes of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 on Paramount+.

